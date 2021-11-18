Figueroa laments Jamaica's low vaccine uptake

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Consultant epidemiologist Professor Peter Figueroa has expressed his disappointment over the low percentage of COVID-19 vaccination among the local population, which he says, is only better than Haiti, across the region.

“...Barbados and Trinidad, they are at 45 per cent of their population fully vaccinated. Jamaica, unfortunately, is lagging. Twenty-one per cent of our population have got at least one dose, 16 per cent, two doses. Only Haiti in the Caribbean has a lower vaccination coverage than us. That is something of concern to many of us,” bemoaned Professor Figueroa.

He cited that misinformation, especially through social media, is among the combination of reasons for the vaccination hesitancy.

“I do not think that the Ministry [of Health and Wellness], or the Government, rolled out an effective communication programme that was also what we call a social mobilisation programme where you systematically educate, inform, consult, dialogue with the influential grassroot leaders,” he argued.

“You have to have a social mobilisation programme where the influential people understand why it is that we need a vaccine, what are the benefits, the real risks, how you counter the misinformation. You (Government) didn't have an effective communication programme.”

Additionally, the noted academic, who is professor of public health, epidemiology and HIV/AIDS at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, highlighted that there were weaknesses in the manner in which the vaccine campaign was rolled out.

“...At the same time the way we rolled out the vaccine programme there was a lot of hype. [But] for those of us who have been in the world of public health for many years, we have seen many weaknesses in the way they have rolled out the campaign,” the public health expert argued.

For instance, he complained that while patients have the confidence of their private doctors, the Ministry of Health and Wellness did not initially involve private doctors in the participation of vaccine administration.

“We suggested that they involve the private doctors six months ago. They resisted. It's only in the last couple weeks that the ministry has finally started to involve private doctors. Patients trust their private doctor. If the private doctors had the vaccine they (patients) would take it from the private doctor,” Figueroa reasoned.

He also questioned, “Why the Ministry of Health and Wellness did not put the vaccine in all the health centres?”

“Once you have a health centre with a doctor and a nurse, just have the vaccine there. When the people come in to check their blood pressure or check their sugar or whatever reason they come to the health centre, they could get vaccinated,” Professor Figueroa argued.

“So there have been weaknesses in how we have rolled out the programme and there has also been an inadequate communication programme. We are playing catch up. The important thing now, though, is for us to gain momentum and go forward and do our best to counter the misinformation.”

Professor Figueroa was speaking last week during a virtual breakfast, held under the theme: 'The Impact of COVID-19 on Health and Logistics', put on by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.