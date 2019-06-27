Five teams advance to Hanover FA KO second round

LUCEA, Hanover— Western Confederation Super League team Hopewell United advanced to the second round of the Hanover Football Association Knockout competition along with four other teams after the first round was completed over the weekend.

Hopewell United, who advanced to the semi-finals of the Super League, beat St Simon 5-4 on penalties after they played out a 4-4 regulation and extra-time draw.

Revelation FC, Middlesex, Lucea United, and Esher, who upset Sandy Bay United, all booked second-round spots.

On Friday, Heitolah Gardener scored a hat-trick for Hopewell United in their win over St Simon.

Gardner scored in the sixth, 15th, and 47th minutes while Orlando Birdie scored St Simon's first in the eighth minute, and Jarrett scored in the 12th and 53rd minutes to tie up the scores at 3-3.

Romario Distin restored Hopewell United's lead in the 90th minute, but Courtney Locke's penalty conversion deep into stoppage time — in the 98th minute — tied up the scores at 4-4.

A 90th-minute penalty from Michael Brown broke a 2-2 deadlock as Revelation FC beat Mt Pelier DC 3-2.

Orlando Gilpin's 13th-minute goal gave Revelation the lead until the 60th minute when Mark Smith levelled for Mt Pelier, and 10 minutes later Oliver Bright gave them the lead.

Oliver Gilpin brought Revelation back level in the 77th minute before Brown's last minute heroics.

Dwayne McKenzie and Kenrick Smith scored late goals for Middlesex FC to knock out Hopewell Chargers 2-0, and Lucea FC beat Green Island United 3-1 on penalty kicks after they drew 2-2.

Esher came from a goal down to beat Sandy Bay 3-1 and advance.

Robert Clarke shot Sandy Bay into the lead in the seventh minute and stayed in front until the 63rd minute when Sedekie Johnson equalised.

Kemone Drummond gave them the lead two minutes later, and Jeffrey Streete added a third in the 89th minute.