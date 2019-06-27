Flanker-based YM Family impacts entertainment across the west

MONTEGO BAY, St James — There has been a resurgence of artistes from across western Jamaica dominating the dancehall scene.

Last year, for instance, Festival Night 1(Dance Hall Night) at Reggae Sumfest, was closed by Montego Bay based- artistes, and this year will be no different.

But, the impact is extending beyond the artistes and into areas of production and entertainment brands.

One such entity moving to capitalise on this resurgence is YM Family Entertainment.

The outfit consists of a group of friends from the inner-city community of Flanker in St James. Shevon Green, managing director, believes the entity has enjoyed meteoric success, and sees the group eventually among the forefront of the entertainment industry.

Green, a graduate of Cornwall College and Montego Bay Community College, explained that members of the team want to win, and for him personally, failure is not something he believes in.

“We provide a variety of services beyond providing DJs, we offer equipment rental, event planning, hosting and marketing services through videos and photo shoots and music video production. Each member of the team wants to win and so we work together to best achieve that goal. Team-work really does make the dream work, and we do it like a family,” Green stressed.

The team consists of a staggering 53 members led by seven directors who are in charge of different areas, including marketing, communications, production and finance.

Plans are also afoot to add artiste management services.

“One of our biggest selling points is that we are a unified team, and our ability to offer various services all under one umbrella. YM Entertainment is a one-stop shop for all entertainment services, which makes it very easy and simple for promoters and companies seeking our services.

“Growing up, I aspired to be different and not be defined by where I'm from, or be a product of my environment. I found like-minded friends and we are growing as a business and as a team. Therefore, passion, diligence and perseverance are the three main qualities that have helped shaped YM Family Entertainment into what it is today, and where it's heading,” Green explained.

Since its inception in 2004, after the successful hosting of a party for Montego Bay Community College called Twister, the team has gone on to provide services for some of the region's most recognisable parties including Solar, Mayhem, Temperature, SIP, Tanlines and Wild Bunch All-White Party.

“We are looking for YM Family Enterprise to be among the main go-to companies for everything entertainment-related in Jamaica, and to eventually operate in other countries as well,” Green said.

“At this point, entertainment in Montego Bay is at a great place, where the regular festivals like Reggae Sumfest still attract large crowds with locals and tourists, but there are still big opportunities for growth, and expanding promotional companies like ours. We are promising excellence, determination and executing to the best of our abilities, and as we grow, we want the parish of St James to embrace us and grow with us, as we make them proud for many years to come.”