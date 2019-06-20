Flanker seek to move ahead in in St James FA Div 2

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Second-place Flanker United will be looking to take over the lead in the St James Football Association Guardian Group Division Two competition on Friday when they take on Springers United at the UDC field, starting at 3:00 pm.

Flanker United are on 12 points, one behind leaders King Gate FC, both from five games, while Springers United are in sixth position on three points.

In another game scheduled for tomorrow, West Green FC and Better Tomorrow, will both be seeking their first win when they meet at West Green, also set to start at 3:00 pm.

Flanker United are coming off back-to-back 1-0 wins including one over Rose Mount FC on Tuesday, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Racqwayne Campbell.

Rose Mount played with 10 players from the 38th minute, after Yanick McKenzie was sent off.

King Gate stayed at the top with a 2-0 win over 10-man West Green, also on Tuesday, with Lesroy Williams scoring in the 31st minute and Naphtali Maxwell getting the other in the 48th minute.

Omari Allen was shown the red card in the 75th minute.

In other games played, Green Pond High beat Springers United 2-1 on Saturday, while Better Tomorrow and St James High drew 1-1.

David Morris scored in the 10th minute to give Green Pond High the lead, but Springers United drew level in the 24th minute through an own goal.

Akeemo Barrett scored the winner for Green Pond High in the 85th minute as they took over fourth place with nine points.

Kemani Clarke fired St James High into the lead in the 40th minute of their game, but Sonel Smith's 87th minute equaliser gave Better Tomorrow a share of the points.