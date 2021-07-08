Football Boost

The Mount Salem-based Mandingo Youth Club got a well-needed boost for its Readers Football Programme, with the donation of footballs by the industrial hardware company National Supply. The balls were handed over to Floyd Foster (left), president of Mandingo Youth Club, by Donovan Chensee, director of marketing at the National Supply Centre in Montego Bay, last week.

Under the Readers Football Programme, club members are allowed to join and continue to be a part of the community football team, after successfully completing weekly required readings.

(Photo: Aceion Cunningham)