Footballer recognised for academics

Footballer recognised for academicsThursday, February 24, 2022
|
Former Cornwall College daCosta Cup player Aiden Jokomba (right) was last week recognised for his outstanding academic achievements over the past two semesters by Florida Gulf Coast University.
Jokomba, who plays for the FGCU “Eagles” football team and is majoring in public health, has a grade point average of 4.0. In the photo are two of his teammates who were also recognised, from left, Marcos DaPaz and Wyatt Kistner.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy