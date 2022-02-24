Footballer recognised for academics

Former Cornwall College daCosta Cup player Aiden Jokomba (right) was last week recognised for his outstanding academic achievements over the past two semesters by Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jokomba, who plays for the FGCU “Eagles” football team and is majoring in public health, has a grade point average of 4.0. In the photo are two of his teammates who were also recognised, from left, Marcos DaPaz and Wyatt Kistner.