FOR THE WINNERS

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Rose Hall, Montego Bay, led by President Dr Anthony Taylor (front row, right) present tablets and gift vouchers to winner Rihanna Wilson (front row second left) of Catherine Hall Primary School in St James, and second and third-place finishers twin brothers Travoy Green (left) and Trevoy Green, both of Hague Primary and Infant School in Trelawny.

The students topped a Mother's Day poetry competition under the club's Student Leadership Programme (SLP).

The programme forms part of the club's broader outreach projects to assist in the development of children within the parishes of St James and Trelawny. The presentation was made at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay last week.