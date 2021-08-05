Former director of Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club hailed for outstanding service to community

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former director of the Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club, David Earle, who passed away recently after battling ill-health, has been lauded for his years of dedication and commitment to the development of the youths who passed through the club's doors.

Earle, who died at the age of 82, is said to have spent most of his life actively participating in the youth club, after joining at the tender age of seven in 1947.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, chairman of the board of directors at Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club, Carl Mathews, noted that Earle, who he shares many fond memories of, devoted decades to the development of many well-known individuals such as national football Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore, former Reggae Boy, Paul “Tegat” Davis, former international umpire Steve “Gabby” Bucknor, late Professor Rex Nettleford and members of international music group, Third World.

“He was dedicated; his entire life is embedded in the club. He has spent [practically] his whole life at the club, he had been there since 1947 at the club's [first location] at 1 Fustic Road. He was instrumental in the development of a whole lot of people, both in sports and the marching band,” Mathews told the Jamaica Observer West.

“He was extremely kind; you would find that [the] youngsters in the club could always count on him. He would [always] try to find a way to assist them.”

Band member of Third World, Tony “Ruption” Williams, who spent many years at the club, shared that growing up, he was very impressed with Earle's commitment to fostering the children's growth and love for sports and music.

“I started boys' club at the age of 14 and Mr Earle was the leader of the band, he then became a tutor. [Though] he didn't teach me, the other guys after him taught me, but he has always been there. I've never gone to the club one day and he wasn't there. I have never seen a man dedicate his life to helping the kids like that,” Williams stressed.

Losing a stalwart, he added, is a great loss to the 79-year-old youth club, but he believes they must go on with the embodiment of love and dedication that Earle had for the club.

“We still [must] carry on, we still have to find another dedicated [individual] who can follow in the footsteps. He left a good example so I think we will have to find someone among ourselves who can take up that responsibility and [embody] the kind of dedication and love he had for the club,” said the drummer.

When contacted by the Observer West, Davis, who entered the doors of the youth club over 40 years ago, reminisced on times spent with Earle as a youngster.

Davis shared that Earle's “soft heart” saved them a lot as children, as they would usually get in trouble with the other former director, Gladstone “Pop” Lawrence, who passed away years ago.

“He had a genuine smile, a warm smile that could brighten anyone's day. It was Mr Earle and Mr Gladstone 'Pop' Lawrence who [oversaw] the club. Mr Earle was the one who would give us a lot of chances and he always encouraged us to do good. If we got in trouble, Mr Lawrence would have [penalised] us but Mr Earle would go and beg for us,” said Davis.

The former striker stated that after seeing both Earle and Lawrence, who were both exceptional football players, play at the Jarrett Park stadium in Montego Bay, he was immediately encouraged to join the Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club.

“They inspired us because when we were kids, we watched them [play] at the Jarrett Park and we wanted to join the boys' club to be a part of that legacy. Boys' club is where most kids went to seek refuge, it was the only place we could go and we had two different personalities in Mr Earle and Mr Lawrence,” Davis said.

Councillor for the Montego Bay South Division, Richard Vernon, who also became a member of the Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club at the age of seven, praised Earle for shaping the lives of many citizens of St James, including himself.

“David Earle was among the trailblazers of the Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club. He was the oldest of the clubbites, since the passing of Gladstone 'Pop' Lawrence a few years ago. Having served in this way, Mr Earle has impacted the lives of thousands of Montegonians, shaping their development in sports, education, music and even as upstanding citizens,” Vernon told Observer West.

“I hail him for his outstanding contribution to community development and dedication to those especially in the streets and lanes of downtown Montego Bay. I now look forward to the next generation of leaders for the clubbites, particularly those who would have learnt the best traits of this stalwart. I challenge the younger generation to take up the mantle and push the Montego Bay Boys' and Girls' Club to the next level,” he added.