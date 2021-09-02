Former Herbert Morrison high jumper Daniella Anglin now at University of South Dakota

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former Herbert Morrison Technical high jumper Daniella Anglin is eagerly anticipating the next step in her track and field career after taking up a scholarship at the University of South Dakota in the US.

Anglin, who arrived in Vermillion, South Dakota, recently and is settling down for the start of classes and preparation for the indoor season, is one of three Jamaicans who took up offers to attend the Summit League school.

Joining her are the pair of Moeisha Bridgen and Annalee Robinson of Vere Technical.

Anglin, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Class One girls' high jump record holder, who has won at all levels in Jamaica, said settling down in the new environment was taking some time.

“In some ways it is different, the food is way different and the neighbourhood, everybody is friendly [and that is] something I am not used to in Jamaica, and at school the method of teaching is different, so yeah, it is a bit of adjustment on my side,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.

That, however, she said, has not dampened her drive as South Dakota has several other Jamaicans on its roster, adding that she has her eyes set on doing well.

She told the Observer West earlier this week that her short-term goal was to jump well at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) level and hopefully, if the opportunity to go professional presents itself later, she would be ready to take the next step.

The former Herbert Morrison High jumper who will pursue a degree in nursing, said she has always followed the fortunes of the other Jamaicans on the NCAA circuit.

“Yes, I have always followed the NCAA and saw what was going on,” said Anglin, adding that “the US provides more opportunity for track athletes both academically and in competition, and that was a big thing for me.”

Her years at Herbert Morrison, she said, had prepared her for college life.

“The family-type atmosphere that I had at Herbert Morrison stands out the most for my high school career and all that they have done for me,” she told the Observer West.

The Spring Mount in southern St James resident, who also ran the 400m in her final two years in high school, attained 12 subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and is awaiting the results of her Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams.

Anglin, who stands close to six feet tall, says her mother, Avian Thompson Brown, was her biggest influence while growing up.

“If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be the person I am today,” she stressed.

Track and field was not the only sport she participated in while attending primary and high school as she also played netball.

She lists former Bulgarian high jumper Stefka Kostadinova as one of her sports idols as well as Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt, the double World record holder in the 100m and 200m as well as World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.