Forrester calls for more 'recognition and respect' for JPs

MONTEGO BAY, St James - President of the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica, St James chapter, Egerton Forrester has called for more recognition of the island's justices of the peace.

Noting that JPs currently form the largest group of unpaid volunteers in Jamaica, with over 1,000 serving communities in St James alone, Forrester told the Jamaica Observer West that more provisions need to be made to make their duties easier, as they “save the country millions [of dollars] by the free services provided”.

“Justices of the peace also need some encouragement and motivation. Those who direct our affairs could start by providing free parking for us. Paying to park to do JP work is not cutting it, and there are many other services that can be provided to facilitate and motivate us as we carry out our duties,” Forrester argued.

“We go to the police station quite often; parking is not provided for us there. Justices of the peace have had to, at the Freeport Police Station, park on the other side and cross the road [while] it is raining. Sometimes you go to jury duties at the court's office, you are allowed parking at the back where the judges park but if it is full, you [must] park in the parish council's [municipal corporation] car park across from the courthouse and you must pay to park,” Forrester said, citing examples.

He stressed that he is not calling for a salary to be paid to JPs, but is only requesting that more be done by the Government to motivate justices of the peace to serve the country.

“We do not need to be paid but [we need] recognition for the hard work we do and the massive savings and service to our country, demands on our time and other resources for training and various services keep increasing,” he argued.

“I am appealing to the minister of justice, who is very heavily involved with us, to start looking at ways and means of ensuring that we get recognition and respect. A lot is being taken away from us right now... and very little is being given to us as justices of the peace. So that is an area that definitely needs some review,” Forrester stressed.

“The only motivation for some JPs is the self-generated belief that being called JP is the most prestigious and self-fulfilling achievement they can have,” he opined.