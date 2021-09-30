Gager confident 'Aunt V's' storyboard, bust will attract visitors to Duanvale

DUANVALE, Trelawny — Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) and mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager is optimistic that the legacy of late super centenarian Violet Moss Brown will create a tourism attraction in her Duanvale, Trelawny, community.

Recently, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange spearheaded the unveiling of the storyboard of Moss Brown, who was affectionately called Aunt V, at her Duanvale home. A bust of Moss Brown is also to be unveiled in her community at a date to be announced.

Gager predicted that these developments will create a tourism attraction and “financial spin-offs” for Duanvale community members.

“It is the gateway for the opening of a tour that never existed in Duanvale. That can certainly attract tourists, just imagine what it could do for the people of Duanvale,” Gager argued.

“The municipal corporation has been the main driving force behind the organisation and footwork behind the storyboard and the bust and we are very elated. We are happy the Ministry [of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport] is making this into a legacy project because now we are able to store some of our rich history.”

Gager was speaking to the Jamaica Observer West following the unveiling of Moss Brown's storyboard recently, to mark the fourth anniversary of her death.

Minister Grange, along with members of the TMC and Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament Tova Hamilton, participated in the unveiling of the storyboard.

Moss Brown died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world's 'oldest living person' on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of 'oldest living woman'.