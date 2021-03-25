Give us control

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Richard Vernon is rallying councillors from municipal corporations across the island to support his push for local authorities to have full control over trade licences and revenue they bring in.

Speaking at the most recent meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, Vernon expressed displeasure with the current arrangement in which, he said, local authorities have the task of enforcement but payments are made via the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ).

“Where trade licences are concerned, I do not get the feeling that it is high on the priority list at the TAJ. We have repeatedly, through our CEO and our director of finance, requested information as it relates to compliance and data on the businesses in our municipality [in order] to better manage the process. But we have not received [the information requested]. The only way we can find out if a business is not compliant is if a municipal officer enters a business to do a check and realises that they are not up to date with their trade licence,” said Vernon.

The lack of data available from the TAJ, he said, has hampered efforts to understand why, in St James, revenue from trade licences still remains at $21 million even though six years ago the fees in one category were increased from $5,000 to $75,000,

“To... look at the compliance [rate], you need the data to do so, and we cannot get it from TAJ,” he said.

Vernon argued that the current system being used to collect information is “old and outdated” and suggested lessons could be learned from the ones put in place to collect property taxes and motor vehicle licences.

“For property tax, there is a systematic process in place. If you are going to buy a house and you are doing the transfer on your title, you must pay the property tax before the process can be completed. With motor vehicle licences, let drivers not pay their motor vehicle licence and police pull them over and you see. So persons make a concerted effort to ensure that these things are paid, but not... the trade licence. Because they can go ahead and open a business bank account, they do not need to pay a trade licence fee beforehand,” he said.

He believes the TAJ's hands-off approach stems from the fact that it does not directly benefit from these funds.

“The trade licence payments are a direct revenue source for us at the municipal corporation. Therefore, I believe that if we manage the entire process it would be better managed and we can achieve more. A licence such as this is only beneficial to the municipal corporation. It is of no benefit to TAJ,” he said.

The current approach, he said, actually makes the collection of these fees more difficult.

“The bureaucracy is stretching out the process because you are telling us to deal with enforcement, ensure that persons are paying their trade licence, and collect information. But there is a [duplication of efforts]. TAJ now collects the information for trade licences when the person [comes] in to pay. But... when we call TAJ and ask for the compliance rate for payment, they cannot tell us. We want to reduce the bureaucracy to increase efficiency so one entity, the municipal corporation, deals with the trade licences,” said Vernon.

He believes the local authorities should be allowed to take the lead in pushing ahead with changes to the current approach.

“We could sit down with the banks and put in place a system where persons who would like to open a business bank account should be required to have an updated trade licence,” he suggested.

Vernon stressed that he understands that the change he is calling for in collection and enforcement would mean an amendment to the Licenses on Trade and Business Act but said he strongly believes it would be a move in the right direction.

“Should they agree, and the corporations collectively push for this to be looked at by the minister, then the only person that would be standing between the municipal corporations and this becoming a reality would be the minister of local government and rural development,” he said.