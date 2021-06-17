GOOD PERFORMANCE

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Former County of Cornwall Athletic Association (COCAA) Western Championships winners Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University (TAMU) and Kemba Nelson of the University of Oregon achieved all-American honours at last weekend's NCAA Division One outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Distin, formerly of Rusea's High, jumped a personal best 1.90m to place second in the women's high jump and Nelson, an Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Champs medallist for Mt Alvernia High, was fourth in the women's 100m in a wind-aided 10.90 seconds (2.2m/s).

All individuals and relay teams that finished in the top eight in their finals are designated all-Americans, while those finishing ninth through 16th places are second team all-Americans.

Former Cornwall College jumper Owayne Owens was 15th in the men's triple jump, while Asani Hylton, a former ISSA Champs decathlon medallist for Rhodes Hall High, failed to finish the event last weekend.

Distin, who was a finalist at the World Under-20 in Tampere, Finland in 2018, and a medallist at the Pan American Juniors a year later, had her best outing ever in an NCAA competition as she needed just one attempt on her first six clearances.

The 2019 ISSA Champs Class 1 high and triple champion failed at 1.93m which would have equalled the Jamaican national record but she became the joint third best Jamaican of all times behind record holder Sheree Francis-Ruff- 1.93m and Kimberly Williamson-1.91m.

Distin, who started track and field at Corinaldi Avenue Primary in Montego Bay, St James, also moved up one spot on the TAMU performance list to joint third all time.

Kemba Nelson, who had won the 60m title at the indoors national championships in March, was involved in a botched baton change earlier in the day that saw the University of Oregon team being disqualified. She finished fourth in the 100m, in what the Americans describe as 'personal best under all conditions' as her time was wind-aided and would not be counted as official under World Athletics rules.

Nelson ran a personal best 10.98 seconds and also had a wind-aided 10.91 seconds at the West Regional two weeks prior to the NCAA nationals.

Owens, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoor and outdoor champion and who was sixth in the indoor championships, came up short on Friday, but produced a gutsy effort despite a strained hamstring during warm-ups.

Owens, who was one of six Jamaicans in the event, had a best jump of 15.77m (0.6m/s), well short of his personal best 16.45m, set earlier this year.

Hylton was well set in the Decathlon and was on 5555 points after seven of the 10 disciplines before he failed to clear any height in the pole vault and withdrew from the competition.

Up to that point he was well ahead of the pace when he set his personal best of 7536 points that he did while winning the event at the prestigious Texas Relays earlier in the season.