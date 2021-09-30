Gov't will declare ZOSO in Granville only on the advice of the JCF — Chang

GRANVILLE, St James — National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says the Government will declare a zone of special operations (ZOSO) in Granville, St James, if it is prescribed by members of the constabulary force as the remedy to stem the wanton blood-letting resulting from the ongoing gang warfare in that community.

Following the gun-slaying of a couple in the community in July, councillor for the Granville Division, Michael Troupe, who represents the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), called for a ZOSO in his division.

“It is serious, so whether it is a ZOSO or state of emergency, whatever tool the Government has, we need it in Granville now!” Troupe pleaded.

“If ZOSO is the answer, bring it on; if state of emergency is the answer, bring it on. Right now the residents of Granville are calling for anything that can subside the crime in Granville. I have been the councillor for the past 23 years here and I am getting scared myself, really getting scared,” said Troupe.

Following Sunday morning's shooting of three men in Granville, two fatally, and the firebombing of three houses, cries for the enhanced security measure in the community have grown louder.

After the onslaught, 64-year-old Ainsworth Bucknor, alias Lambsbread and 27-year-old Oshane Brown, also called Nico, both of Granville, St James addresses, were found dead. Bucknor's charred remains were discovered among the rubble of one of the three burnt-out houses by firefighters, while Brown's blood-soaked body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents who gathered near the crime scene on Sunday morning also called for the enhanced security measure.

“We need a ZOSO now,” one woman shouted.

But, Dr Chang argued that even if a ZOSO had been in place in the community, it might not have prevented the calculated attacks which were carried out by the alleged gangsters even as two police squads were in the area during the wee hours of Sunday.

“The way it was planned, it could have happened in the presence of a ZOSO. Officers are in Granville, we are aware there is tension in Granville. In fact, there were two contingents [of police] in Granville. So, it is not that the police were not there. There were two contingents and after the very first shot was fired, the police were in the area [where the attack unfolded],” the security minister said.

“But in a densely populated area it was challenging for the police to be more aggressive than they were. In fact, much of the shootings that the citizens heard, and that caused a little fear, were a result of the engagement of the police with the criminals.”

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, who is also Member of Parliament for the constituency of St James West Central, in which Granville is located, pointed out that despite several different security interventions, the brutal gun attacks continue unabated in the community overtime.

In fact, she argued that the time has come for community members to be a part of the solution by providing the police with information that will lead to the arrest of members of the warring factions in the community.

“Bear in mind that Granville has had so many security operations, police supported by the army, Granville has had interventions over a period of time that you would expect the issues to be normalised and brought under control. And then you see a pattern and a cycle...a time of flare-up. But let me say that from the information that I have received and from the time that I have been here as Member of Parliament, it is clear to me the solutions lie with the people. The people who live here, the big families who make up the community, the solutions lie there.

“Government stands willing and hopefully able to provide the support, but the people have the solution.”

“...There is a culture that has been normalised in the community. So it's okay to kill for revenge, it is okay to burn out a house and send a signal. This is organised crime. And whether they are your family members or whether they are your friends, it is wrong, and should never, never be condoned,” she warned.

Since the start of the year, more than 20 residents have reportedly died in the tit-for-tat gunplay in the community being carried out by warring factions, according to Troupe.

The Observer West was unable to verify the figure.

The security minister bemoaned that despite the spending of over $1 billion in social investment programmes in the community in recent years, the blood spilling continues.

“This is not a depressed community. It is not reflective of what you would see in the other kinds of depressed areas...,” said Dr Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister.

He emphasised that the area is still heavily policed despite a fire of unknown origin which razed the Granville Police Station in May, leaving an estimated $20 million worth of damage in its trail.

“The station will be replaced, but the gang war and the gangs were there when the station was here, and have continued. And I might say from the information they (Granville residents) might be better served from policing right now because they have had the special ops (operation) team in here,” Dr Chang charged.

“A building with two people in there is not policing. Symbolism is important and it will be restored, but there is no knee-jerk reaction to come put up some second rate tent or something that the police to come hang around in. They (police) are in the area. They are servicing the area. In fact, the police response to the [Sunday morning's] shooting was not a matter of a call. They heard the gunshots because they were that near and intervened almost immediately…so they are on the ball. So police are here, the issue of the physical plant is not the issue, what we need is the cooperation of the citizens who know the criminals.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Malahoo Forte.

“Take note that the community has been served with police. So the policing service that is being required has been very present and has been beefed up,” said the attorney general.

On Tuesday, the security forces imposed a 48-hour curfew in the troubled community. It began at 6:00 pm and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today.