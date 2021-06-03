Grenyion ends track and field season on a high

Former Mt Alvernia High sprinter Soyinne Grenyion ended her first college track and field season on a high last week after she qualified for the finals of both the women's 100m and 200m at the NAIA National outdoor championships held at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium, Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Grenyion, who completed high school in the United States, represented Indiana Tech, which won the women's title with 84 points, well ahead of second-placed William Carey with 65 points.

She ended the season with a top five ranking in the 100m with 11.60 which she ran at the WHAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in April.

She was ranked number seven in the 200m with her 23.86 seconds (.05m/s) set last week.

Grenyion was also part of the 4x100m relay team that finished third in 45.79 seconds behind William Carey (45.51 seconds) and Wayland Baptist— 45.73 seconds.

Grenyion ran a personal best 23.86 seconds (.05m/s) to place fourth in the 200m final after she had run a wind-aided 23.85 seconds (2.9m/s) in the first round.

In the 100m final, she clocked a wind-aided 11.65 seconds (3.0m/s) for fifth place after another wind-aided 11.57 seconds (4.5m/s) in the first round.