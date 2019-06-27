Hanover Charities awards $61 million in scholarships, grants

ROUND HILL, Hanover – Over 200 students, institutions, and organisations from across Hanover were recently awarded scholarships and grants totalling $61 million by the 62-year-old non-profit organisation Hanover Charities.

The awards ceremony was held last week Thursday at the prestigious Round Hill Hotel and Villas in the parish.

Chair of the charitable organisation Katrin Casserly in her remarks pointed to a number of achievements of the Hanover Charities and announced projects that the organisation plans to undertake in the near future.

“Yet another big project will be a joint project with Green Island Primary which will receive a multi-purpose hall and classrooms to accommodate the growth of this well- performing primary school,” the chairman disclosed.

In addition, she said, “the Hanover Infirmary has a fairly new ward for their residents, but there is no space for them to dine, receive family and friends, for staff to take a break or eat. Again, Hanover Charities came, saw, and listened to their needs a few years back, and now we have $10 million accumulated to start building a recreational and dining room facility for this infirmary in association with the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

We will be working closely with their team to make this building a reality within the next year,” Casserly stressed.

At the ceremony, some 191 students received a total of $24 million under the Hanover Charities' Morris-Watkins Scholarship programme.

Casserly mentioned scores of individuals who have benefited from the organisation and are excelling in their various fields of endeavour.

In 2017, Hanover Charities embarked on a most ambitious project, the $80-million renovation and expansion of the Orchard Sports Complex and Community Centre in Hopewell, a joint project by Nan Brenninkmeyer, JCI Hopewell — Lennox Lewis League of Champions, the Tryal Fund, and Maffessanti Designs who donated the architectural drawings/design.

“This new community/homework and sports centre now called Hopewell Sports and Community Centre has been open since November 2018, and has already become the Parent Place — an initiative of the National Education Trust. We plan to introduce the after-school homework centre initiative as of September 2019 and are looking for volunteers to supervise students,” Casserly told the gathering.

“Hanover Charities has come a truly long way since 1957. With the generous donations which have been entrusted to us at Hanover Charities, we are able to slowly, one by one project, make the gap smaller between the haves and have-nots especially through education,” emphasised Casserly.

Keynote speaker, Dr Patrick Prendergast, campus director, University of the West Indies Mona — Western Jamaica Campus, lauded the Hanover Charities for its contribuition to the development of the parish, which he noted has a population of just over 70,000 and is considered a poor parish.

“So charity like these are so needed to keep hope alive, to keep dreams big, to keep the candle burning [and] to keep the future brighter than today,” Dr Prendergast stated.

He also encouraged the beneficiaries not only to show gratitude to the charitariable organisation, but also to fulfil the responsibility of giving back.

Hanover Charities is the largest charity organisation in western Jamaica. It was founded in 1957 by the late William DeLisser, a former custos of Hanover, John Pringle, and Betty Phillips.

The bulk of its funds is raised from its annual Sugar Cane Ball.