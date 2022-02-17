Hanover Municipal Corporation threatens court action against delinquent tenants

LUCEA, Hanover —

The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) is threatening legal action against 36 of their tenants if they fail within 14 days to settle their debts which collectively stand at $4 million.

The tenants have either constructed shops on rented land space on the premises of the HMC-owned Lucea Transportation Centre; or rented shops at three arcades, owned and operated by the corporation, also in Lucea.

The majority of the tenants are contracted to pay a monthly fee of between $5,000 between and $7,500, while the agreement in place for those who peddle their goods in the arcades is to between $1,500 and $3,000 monthly.

“We are so generous with them because I tell you, we did everything [to assist them] because we know the constraints that COVID-19 brought on, but this has been happening before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this pandemic, we still revisit the whole thing, we looked at the situation and we wrote off a lot of the debts,” explained mayor of Lucea Councillor Sheridan Samuels.

“Over time now, these individuals have let the amount [rent] increase significantly with scant regard to us as if it is their space. We can't tolerate it anymore because we have our bills to pay. We have salaries to pay. We have staff that we employ that need to be paid. It is part of our own [revenue] source,” expressed Samuels, who is also the chairman of the HMC.

The notices were served recently and at the end of 14 days, court action will commence against the over 30 tenants, initially. However, the date that the notices were served was not disclosed. Legal action against another set is expected to follow thereafter.

The mayor said the lawsuits will come in various forms, based on the breaches.

“It will come in all forms because those who are operating contrary to the lease agreement have to answer questions to all of that also. So, they will have to answer to the subletting and the expansion of shops that are taking up more space [than was originally agreed to],” stated Mayor Samuels.

In 2017, the corporation went into a lease agreement with the entrepreneurs, some of whom at the time were illegally occupying land space in the corporation's owned and operated Lucea Transportation Centre.

“We did not have any arrangements with them and could bulldoze them but we did not do that. We asked them to come in and we regularised them and in regularising them, this is what they do. They go ahead again, do extensions, not paying their rent and subletting out the property which is not right,” stated a distressed Samuels.

“What is alarming is that in the transport centre, they [tenants] have built their shops and sublet it to other people and charge between three and five times more than what they are supposed to pay to us (HMC) and yet they are not paying,” expressed the Lucea mayor.

He disclosed that at a recent Finance Committee meeting, a decision was taken to double the agreed amount in the future for those who have illegally expanded their shops without the knowledge of the corporation and in breach of their contractual agreement.

“A lot of them have ignored all of that even though they have the written paper in front of them and they go and add to the shops that they have. They put on all sorts of structures, some of which are unsightly. For example, there is a particular lady that added to her shop and prevented us from renting a space that was big enough for us to collect over $7,500 per month. Now, that person is only paying $5,000. So, it means that the fact that she had added to it, based on the decision, she will now have to pay [$]10,000 or remove her structure,” the mayor explained.