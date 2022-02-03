Hanover's 'Paint The City, Paint The Town' programme to be launched on February 16

LUCEA, Hanover – Some citizens of Hopewell and Lucea in the parish are welcoming the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development's 'Paint The City, Paint The Town' Programme, while others see the venture as a lipstick measure. The programme is valued at approximately $16-18 million which is aimed at giving both towns a needed facelift.

Businessman and former president of the Lucea West Community Development Committee (CDC) and president of the Hanover Cricket Association Dwayne Clayton said that he hopes this programme is not another failed promise as he argued that the capital town (Lucea) needs more than beautification.

“For one, I strongly believe that Lucea needs more than a beautification right now. It needs a major clean-up. The town still has a foul odour,” stated Clayton, who pointed out that sections of the town are still experiencing sewage problems.

“You are going to beautify a town that is well in need of fixing up. It needs a major fixing up. It is the parish capital. We need to do better than that. The roads in the town, especially on the one way, are in a bad condition. The drainage system is not there. What are we going to beautify? Are we going to put some fresh paint to brighten the areas and at the same time it is still bad?” questioned Clayton. “Are you going to put lipstick on a pig? It is still a pig!”

Vernal Campbell, a former past president of the Hopewell Citizens Association, said he strongly supports the proposed initiative.

“Anything selected for the development of Hopewell I will support it,” stated Campbell, noting that such an initiative is long overdue.

The programme, which was originally conceptualised for the Corporate Area and was later extended to rural towns, is being funded out of the Consolidated Fund in the finance and public service ministry.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie said the programme, which is to be launched on February 16, is aimed at giving each town a facelift while at the same time providing temporary and permanent employment.

“The purpose of it is to put a coat of paint on some of the old buildings, change the sidewalks, put in street signs and a whole lot of structure. We have expanded the programme to include all 14 parishes across Jamaica. And, as I said before, Brown's Town is fully advanced, the Corporate Area is fully advanced, and Lucea and Hopewell will be included,” he stated.

“And, what that does is to provide temporary and permanent employment. So, what you will see is young artists in the various communities getting an opportunity to ply their trade by putting in murals on the walls…,” explained McKenzie during a tour of the Hopewell market which has been added to the programme.

The original market was demolished to make way for the construction of the new market which is being constructed at a cost of $22 million.

Concerning the overall programme for Lucea and Hopewell, mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels disclosed that “estimates have been done already and submitted but based on what we heard now, we have to do a supplementary estimate to cover some of the ideas that the minister came up with for additional works.”

McKenzie said the town of Lucea, which is bursting at its seams, has its challenges to include traffic flow. He reiterated that the Government is currently looking at how best to alleviate the problem in the town.

“I don't want anybody to think that Lucea is not on the radar of the Government. It is on the radar of the Government to look at how we can ease the congestion,” assured McKenzie during a press briefing in western Jamaica.

McKenzie said the scope of the project in Lucea entails, “the painting of the transportation centre, painting of the stalls in the market, painting the exterior of the market, painting of the walls, we are going to be painting the police station and the post office and we are going to be putting in a recreational park just in front of the municipal building where we will put some seats and things and give the place a facelift so that it can lift the spirit of the people.”

McKenzie is appealing to the private operators of businesses in the town to get involved in the painting of their establishment. He told the Observer West that he will be having a dialogue with the president of the Private Sector Organisations of Jamaica (PSOJ) Keith Duncan on the issue.