Hanover Western MP prepares youth for jobs in hotel sector

LUCEA, Hanover — Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Tamika Davis says she will be using the construction period of the US$500-million five-star Grand Luxury Princess Hotels and Resorts in Hanover to get youth in the parish trained to take up employment opportunities that will follow.

Preliminary work at the site slated for the hotel to be built in Industry Cove, Green Island, started in February.

An official ground-breaking ceremony is yet to take place.

“It doesn't make sense to have a hotel and talk about employment and we don't have persons trained or certified. So, it makes better sense to me to have persons use the construction period to prepare themselves so that when it comes on stream we have well-qualified and trained individuals to take up these positions,” stated Davis.

The hotel group is proposing to construct a 2,037-room resort on 84 of 180 acres of land owned by the developers.

The developers are also proposing to construct a building to house a casino and four hotels in two phases, utilising a workforce of approximately 1,500 tradesmen and labourers. On completion of both phases, some 2,852 hotel workers — 1,417 in phase one and 1,435 in phase two — are expected to gain employment.

In the first phase, the construction of 1,012 rooms inclusive of 14 overwater rooms is anticipated over 18 to 24 months. Following a year's break, the second phase will be carried out over a similar period, where some 1,025 rooms are to be constructed.

Davis, who won the Hanover Western seat on the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP's) ticket in the September 2020 General Election, told the Jamaica Observer West that interviews have already been conducted and youths are awaiting placement in training institutions in the parish.

“They will focus first on hospitality and customer service,” she stressed, adding that “ various institutions and certification training will be done simultaneously with HEART/ NSTA while on the job.”