Hill hopes for better days for struggling MBU

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Montego Bay United's (MBU) Technical Director Ricky Hill is hoping his young and inexperienced team will speed up their learning curve as they negotiate the Jamaica Premier League.

The two-time champions are at the bottom of the points standings with four points and have had lost back-to-back games, giving up 17 goals in seven games, the most by any team in the league so far.

On Saturday, MBU are scheduled to face Vere United — who are two points better off and three places above them in the standings — tentatively set for Sabina Park in Kingston.

After a gallant first half on Monday, MBU gave up three goals in 20 minutes in the second half, losing 3-0 to defending champions Cavalier FC, and Hill, in his first season with the team, is hoping for better things to come.

“I was pleased with the performance for 60 minutes, always pleased with their efforts,” he said after the game, adding “but we have to mature a little bit better than what we are doing in terms of eradicating our errors.”

Hill, who bemoaned a chronicle of mistakes that led to goals in Monday's game, told the Jamaica Observer West that there are no short-term fixes for the team.

“... it's all good experience for them, and if you look at the competition that we have played, the first five games that we have lost, four have been against first, second and third in the league, plus the champions from last year, plus we lost one against Tivoli Gardens last week,” he said.

“I am not expecting us to be able to compete on a level ground at this moment in time with the group that we have, at this time we are without five or six of our [regular] players.”

A number of regular starters were seen in the stands and inquiries revealed that a number of senior players had been suspended by the team's management for breaches of the club's rules and will miss this weekend's game as well.

Hill thought his team was competitive for a long time before an opportunistic goal on the stroke of the hour broke down their resistance. “The first half was even and we were competitive,” he stressed.

“We asked them at half-time can they give us another 45 minutes like they did in the first half? We gave away an innocuous free kick unnecessarily and from that moment we never switched back on, the shot skipped over the keeper. I don't know how bad the bounce was or whether the keeper could have done a little bit more to expect the bounce, I don't know, but from that moment we were 1-0 down. We have to shake off our disappointment quicker than that. It was only one goal, it was semi-fortuitous in my estimation so we should regroup and say okay, let's go; we have another 25-30 minutes we can get back in the game.But we have a tendency that once one goal go in we have tendency for our concentration to lapse for too long. A second goal goes in and the third goal again comes from our mistakes where we are trying to pass the ball around in the back and miskick the ball and put two strikers through. If that happens you are going to concede goals and we are not scoring enough freely to turn around two goal deficits.”