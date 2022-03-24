Illegal motorcycles frustrating Hanover police — senior cop

LUCEA, Hanover - The Hanover police say they are overwhelmed with the large number of motorcycles in the parish which are being operated in breach of the Road Traffic Act.

According to commanding officer for the parish Superintendent Sharon Beeput, despite the efforts of the police to cauterise the illegal activity, the ease of replacing motorcycles makes the police appear as if they are not trying.

“I keep saying every time I appear at [the] council (municipal corporation) that we are doing the best that we can and the amount (number) of motorcycles that we have seized…,” Superintendent Beeput told a recent meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

“We are ticketing them. We are seizing them. We are charging them. I don't know what else to do,” she added.

The superintendent was responding to queries from the mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels who pointed out that a number of people in Hanover are driving motorcycles without a driver's licence.

The issue of the illegal motorcycles was also raised at a meeting during a visit to the parish by Homer Davis, the state minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for coordinating special projects and major developments in western Jamaica, last month.

At that time, Superintendent Beeput told the meeting that over 400 motorcycles in the parish were auctioned to scrap metal dealers late last year. However, the senior officer noted that since then, several motorcycles have been seized.

She pointed to the need for policies guiding the sale of motorcycles to be implemented.

“So [as] you take them (motorcycles)…another one is out (purchased). So, we just have to continue to do the best we can until there are some policies relative to persons who are selling these motorcycles, some law put in place that we can handle the situation much better,” she argued.

The issue of people operating motorcycles contrary to the Road Traffic Act is also said to be having a negative impact on the Hanover division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

According to Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Hanover Fire Department, Raymond Desouza, “bikers are topping into our resources considerably.”

He noted that since mid-February the department, which also operates an Emergency Medical Services (EMS), has responded to 10 motorcycle crashes in the parish.