ISSA hopes to stage successful schoolboy football despite COVID challenge

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is banking on its long history of organising sporting competitions to stage an exciting and safe schoolboys' football competition later this year, if it gets the approval from the Government and their agencies.

After the successful staging of the national high school track and field championships in May, ISSA is hoping to stage schoolboys' football for the first time since 2019.

Earlier this week, it sent a proposal for approval to the relevant governmental bodies and is now awaiting a favourable response.

ISSA has been meeting with stakeholders for months as it continues preparation for what it hopes to be an early November start to the competitions, the daCosta Cup for rural area schools and the Manning Cup for the Corporate Area-based institutions.

If ISSA gets the green light to go-ahead, 78 schools, 55 in the daCosta Cup and 23 in the Manning Cup, have indicated their willingness to take part, the Jamaica Observer West was told earlier this week.

In their latest meeting with coaches last week, Linvern Wright, the chairman of the daCosta Cup committee, said the committee would use the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) as the measuring stick, as he expressed confidence that it could surpass what the JPL had done.

“We hope to improve on what the Premier League has been doing, we can be as good, or even better, in terms of how we organise and how we do whatever it is that we do,” said Wright, who is also the principal of Williams Knibb Memorial in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

“It's not about competing against them, but it's confidence in what we do and know what we have done historically, and can do,” he stressed, citing the track and field championships as an example.

The Jamaica Premier League, which played a shortened season, is expected to end this weekend with the final and third place play-off at the University of the West Indies-Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston, the only venue games have been played.

While ISSA had not settled on a format for any of the competitions, one of the proposals, it said, would be to play games at selected venues.

“Schools will not play home games this season. We have to be thinking of safety, security, and crowd control and we have to be serious about how we do it,” said Wright.

“We are in the process of finding venues, whether in schools or venues outside of schools, but we would prefer to use schools that are secure, that have the kind of surfaces that we would want our young people to be playing on, that many of you will enjoy playing on...what might happen is that we might find two venues in a parish where matches will be played and we will have multiple games per match day.”

Wright reasoned that playing multiple games at these venues each day would make sense, stressing “that will save us a lot, but more importantly, it will give us some degree of control and safety which are important to us”.

As far as the teams are concerned, Wright said his committee is hoping that when ISSA gets the go-ahead it would be able to sanction about five preseason games for each team, as well as “a minimum number of matches for every team taking part to ensure they get maximum amount of exposure in this short time span”.