It's MBU vs Mount Pleasant

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Fresh from their first win in the Premier League since March 2019, promoted Montego Bay United (MBU) will face the might of joint leaders Mt Pleasant Football Academy at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

MBU, who were promoted to replace UWI FC this season, beat Molynes United 4-1 on Monday, their first victory of the season after back- to-back losses for the Ricky Hill-coached team.

Former St James High standout Ladrick Haughton came off the bench on Monday to score two late goals and cemented the win after Ewan Barton had given them the lead and Troy Nosworthy had scored MBU's second goal midway the second half.

MBU should have made it 2-0 after 11 minutes but Nazime Matalie-Grant's penalty kick was saved by the Molynes goalkeeper Roje Williams.

Mt Pleasant are on a roll, winning their first three games and in the first game on Monday, edged Vere United 1-0.

If both men are fit on Sunday, the game could pit MBU's Alrick Ottey against his older brother Allan who signed for the St Ann team this season and scored in their opening game.

Alrick, who was impressive in the first two games, was injured in the opening minutes on Monday and was substituted, while Allan has not featured for Mt Pleasant in their last two outings.

Despite MBU's impressive margin of victory on Monday, Hill was not happy with his team's execution and said after the game he was “disappointed with how the team responded after they scored” and admitted the “game went away from us” as they ended the first half tied at 1-1.

Hill said his team still has a lot of work to do with “ball retention”, stressing that “I am not totally happy.”

He did credit his team for playing better in the second half, noting that the substitutes, including Nosworthy and Haughton, will give him good problems as he selects his starting eleven or the next game.

“The subs came to play today, they turned up the tempo and that was good,” he stressed.

He will hope Alrick will be ready for Monday's game as the fleet-footed striker gave the team a lot of options and defenders were forced to pay attention to him.

Barton's goal, his first at this level, will give him some confidence after he was red-carded in his first Premier League game.

He gave MBU the lead after just three minutes on Monday, controlling the ball on his chest with his back to the goal, pivoted to his right, volleying the ball powerfully as goalkeeper Williams could only parry into his own goal.

Molynes United drew level in the 36th minute when Theon Palmer rifled in a shot from the left side of the penalty box.

The Kingston-based team were reduced to 10 players midway through the second half when Tyrique Wilson was given a red card for a violent tackle on a MBU player.

Nosworthy, who replaced Alrick in the fifth minute, restored MBU's lead when he was first to react to a shot parried by Williams and poked it across the goal line.

Haughton then grabbed two goals in the final 10 minutes— in the 80th and 86th — both left footers and both fiercely struck as MBU wrapped up their victory.