JaBA's hunt for Under-17 players continues this weekend

M ONTEGO BAY, St James — The Jamaica Basketball Association's (JaBA) hunt for players for the National Under-17 boys' team to participate in the FIBA Americas Under-17 tournament in Nicaragua from August 4-8 will continue in Montego Bay on Saturday with a try-out for western-based players at the Herbert Morrison Technical High, starting at 9:00 am.

Sixteen players including Holland High School's Flawless Travers, who was part of the last National Under-17 team, have been invited to show off their skills to the panel of coaches.

According to a letter from JaBA over the signature of President Paulton Gordon, “despite the inactivity, JaBA is desirous of identifying talent across the island that can conceivably represent the country in this tournament.”

He said coaches and administrators assigned by Jamaica Basketball Association will ensure that the necessary screening and protocols are in place to minimise health concerns during the event.

Herbert Morrison, Cornwall College and St James High top the list of players that are invited.

From Herbert Morrison are Kyle Fraser, Darren McFarlene, Kimario Excell and Reinaldo Lewin; Cornwall College: Ryan Watson, Romario Senior, Jerold Grant and Mata Williams and from St James High, Kemauny Welch, Jodel Williams, T'Sean Crossman and Josan Williams.

Other invitees include Holland High's Tyreese Williams, Travers and Shamar Keane and York Castle's Ricky Richards.

— Paul Reid