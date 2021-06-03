Jamaican welcome

Angela Ramos (front row, left) and her mother Tazlyn Olmo (front row, right) were in a cheerful mood after being presented with a gift basket by Odette Dyer (back row, right), regional director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, on arrival at Sangster International Airport.

The mother and daughter were among the more than 150 passengers who travelled on-board Frontier Airlines flight 51, which made its inaugural flight between the Miami International Airport and Montego Bay last Friday. Ramos was the 51st passenger who boarded the flight and was selected for the gift, as a symbol of the flight number.

Sharing in the moment are (back row, from left) Leroy Williams, Montego Bay mayor; Shane Monroe, CEO at Sangster International Airport; and Alfredo Gonzalez, international sales manager at Frontier Airlines. The airline will make three flights weekly between the two cities on a year-round basis.