Jamaican Welcome

Regional director at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Odette Dyer (fourth left) presents crew members of a Frontier Airlines flight with gift tote bags, which included the special edition Beautiful Jamaica book, shortly after they had disembarked the aircraft at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday, when Frontier Airlines made its inaugural direct flight from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.



Sharing in the moment are Sharon Hislop-Holt (left), commercial and marketing manager at MBJ Airports Ltd, and Richard Vernon (right), deputy mayor of Montego Bay.



The direct service will be offered three times weekly on a permanent basis. The service, which becomes just the second such nonstop direct flight out of that city connecting the Sangster International Airport in the last seven years, now provides thousands of potential travellers with the opportunity to access low-cost flights out of the busiest airport in the US.



The island's premier tourism marketing agency, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), is being credited for achieving this latest feat — the end product of several months of negotiations with Frontier's senior executives. MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport, has been instrumental in providing logistical support. The deputy mayor said the occasion was very significant, given that Montego Bay and Atlanta share a special bond as sister cities.