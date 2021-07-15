Janet Richards Foundation donates electronic devices to hospitals

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The lion's share of the $1.8 million which Courts Jamaica donated to the Janet Richards Foundation in furtherance of charitable projects has been used to provide electronic equipment to benefit children who are patients at two hospitals in the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

Last week, members of the foundation delivered electronic equipment to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James and the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover.

“I really wanted to put laptops into the hospitals, and tablets where children who go to the hospital and are able to walk around can continue to do their schoolwork or some research. So I gave laptops and tablets and furniture to Cornwall Regional [Hospital] last week. They have a teaching room which I reformed. I fixed it up so that it is more friendly for children to sit there and use the laptops and tablets,” Richards, the founder and president of the foundation, told the Jamaica Observer West.

“For Noel Holmes Hospital, they really don't have a children's ward. There is a section in the female ward where the children stay. I recognised that there is no TV or DVD that they can watch from their area, so I gave them a laptop, tablets, and I also gave a TV and DVD to put in this section where the children are, so that they can watch their DVDs, they can watch educational stuff or just cartoons or something to keep them happy in the hospital.”

The Janet Richards Foundation was one of two charities to benefit from a Courts promotion which resulted in the donation of $1,000 from each sale of electronic devices over a couple months.

“Over the period of about two months we had a promotion in store where whatever laptops, televisions, tablets and other electronics were sold, we donated $1,000 from each purchase to two charities and the Janet Richards Foundation was a beneficiary of $1.8 million,” explained Dennis Harris, managing director of Unicomer Jamaica Limited, operators of the Courts furniture retail chain.

“Courts and the Janet Richards Foundation have had a very fruitful partnership over the period. We are very excited, it's always something very exciting when we are able to reach out and impact communities in this way. And we support Janet in all that she does.”

For St Andrade Sinclair, the acting regional director of the WRHA, the philanthropic gesture is worthy of emulation.

“This is welcoming and these are the kinds of donations we would like to see coming from corporate Jamaica… because this is how community-based hospitals worldwide progress and develop. Government alone cannot do it. It has to be community-driven and gestures like these are welcomed and we hope others can follow suit so that we can move health care to where it needs to be in all the communities of Jamaica. We thank them, I appreciate it and we are looking forward to more donors coming forward in the future,” Sinclair told the Jamaica Observer West.

Apart from the donations to the two hospitals, Richards disclosed that other organisations, such as schools, have benefitted from her latest project with the donation from Courts.

She underscored that when the new academic year draws closer she will be handing-over computers to students at selected schools.

“They are already assigned for schools but I am not giving them now until nearer to the start of school [year] because I don't want to give them to be damaged over the holidays. So I am going to hold back until it (new academic year) is nearer. So I have about seven other institutions that I will be giving other things to,” Richards said.

She noted that the foundation has made other donations in recent months.

“I also gave 115 care bags to the autism school in Catherine Hall. Mustard Seed went on a trip and I took care of the entire lunch for both staff and the children. I also did lunch at Blossom Gardens and the Melody Girls' Home,” said Richards.

The foundation had its official launch via a Zoom in 2020, a year after it was registered.

Richards, a retired banker, has been performing multiple charitable acts in St James and her native Hanover since 2008.