JCF's QR lone female helping to beef up security in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Growing up in a less fortunate family in a deep-rural community with four siblings and a single mother was difficult for 34-year-old Sandenia Francis. But, through her ambition, she was able to see a world outside the four walls of her home and is now the only woman constable on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Quick Response (QR) team.

“I grew up in a district called Grants Mountain in St Ann and I am from a not so wealthy family. My mother was a single parent [who] had to go to the market to take care of all of us,” Francis said in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer West.

The constable, who now works in Montego Bay, shared that her childhood “was not easy” due to financial constraints.

After a very impressive performance in the then Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), Francis was awarded a place at the St Hilda's Diocesan High School but that came with a grave disappointment.

“I didn't get to go because my mommy couldn't afford it. So, I went to Stepney Primary & Junior High School instead. After that, I went to Aboukir Educational Institute where I did my Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) [subjects],” Francis said.

At the age of 17, with a heart full of hope and a burning desire for greatness, Francis decided to leave her small district and headed to Ocho Rios.

“I just went to Ocho Rios to start a new life. I was doing a little bit of babysitting for a little while with a friend and then I went to evening classes to finish my CSEC,” she told the Observer West.

“I then got a job at a pastry shop and I was working there for a little while. [After a] few months, I saw an ad in the paper saying that they needed district constables and I realised that I had the requirements, so I applied.”

Though she did not get the chance to pursue a tertiary education due to her financial situation, Francis was eager to learn and improve her situation so she “did a lot of short courses.”

“I am also a certified practical nurse and a mental health aide. I do not have a degree but I did a lot of short courses, I did supervisory management, housekeeping levels one to three and clerical administration,” she disclosed.

“You know when you grow up in a poor family there are so many things that you want to accomplish that you couldn't because you didn't get the opportunity, that was me,” Francis continued.

After some nine years working as a district constable, Francis said, the opportunity she was patiently waiting on presented itself, enabling her to finally climb the ladder in rank.

In 2017 she became a JCF constable and was later transferred to the St James Police Division.

A year later, when the motorcycle QR team was being formed, Francis jumped at the opportunity to join. The QR team is a group of constables who are expected to quickly and tactically respond to incidents and intercept criminal activities in areas not readily accessible by patrol cars.

“I was here working for a little while in Montego Bay and then they said that they needed to form the QR team and I was thinking, you know, I'm going to try this and that is how I started,” said Francis.

During training for her new role, Francis told the Observer West that she had to work twice as hard as the men to manoeuvre the motorcycles. But, this did not deter the constable because she was determined to succeed.

“I fell off the bike, I got my bike up and I moved on. If my knees got bruised, I got a little dressing and I was out there again the next day. You know in the training the bike is going to throw you off because you are learning, but I never gave up no matter what,” she said.

She added with pride, “I kept practicing until I got it right. I was even awarded the most improved participant on the bike course. I got a certificate and an award.”

Though it requires hard work and dedication, being the only woman constable on the team “feels really good”, she said.

“It is a lot of hard work because you know you have to keep up with the males, but it feels really good. The JCF is a male-dominant environment, so as a female you have to put out twice the amount of work as the males to be recognised. But, it is really good to be a part of the team,” the woman said.

“The QR team is like a family and I'm a part of the family.no matter what, they have my back. If my bike slows down they are there to say, 'Francis, come on. Let's go.' They are very motivating and I just love the team.”