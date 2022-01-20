JHTA donates care packages to needy St James residents

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Montego Bay chapter of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) donated care packages to 40 indigent individuals from across Montego Bay at the offices of the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) in the resort city recently.

Chapter chairman Nadine Spence told the Jamaica Observer West that her association has always been concerned about the welfare of individuals residing in the neighbourhoods in which JHTA members operate.

“As a tangible expression of this concern the JHTA Montego Bay Chapter made a presentation of care packages, masks and a meal to 40 persons in Montego Bay,” she said.

She noted that the initiative was supported by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the PMI, who selected the beneficiaries.

According to Spence, the JHTA has made similar donations in the past especially during the onging coronavirus pandemic.

The parcels contained food items, including flour, sugar, cornmeal, bread, cooking oil and toiletries.

Salt Spring resident Peaches Barrett, who was among the indigent receiving care packages, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“I really appreciate it…things are rough now, so it comes at a good time,” she stated.