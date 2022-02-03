JLP councillor looking towards a normal life after being freed on gun charge

MONTEGO BAY, St James - After being freed of gun and assaults charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute involving his wife, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Montego Bay South East Division Arthur Lynch is now looking to go back to his “normal” life.

The councillor was freed of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law when he appeared at the St James Parish Court on Tuesday (February 1) morning.

“Today (Tuesday), I attended court represented by Khadine Colman from Colman and Associates attorneys-at-law. When the matter was mentioned….my estranged wife indicated to the court that she has no further interest in the matter and she wants the matter to be thrown out of court,” Lynch told the Jamaica Observer West in an exclusive interview.

“My counsel then indicated to me that the case has now been resolved and I am now back to my normal life,” he added.

“The matter was completed in his favour and he was found not guilty. He was then advised by the judge that he is free to go,” said Colman.

Lynch was arrested last December after police received reports that he allegedly pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at his wife during an argument.

“During a dispute between the accused and his wife, it is alleged that the accused pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at the complainant. The complainant made a report to the police, a statement was recorded and investigation conducted,” an Observer West source said.

“The accused was arrested, charged, and placed into custody. The firearm was also seized by the police,” the source added.

Just hours after news broke of the charges laid against the councillor, the JLP secretariat announced his suspension. The disciplinary committee of the party is probing the matter and will report its findings to the Central Executive of the party for further action.

On Tuesday, the councillor told Observer West that he is now waiting for this party suspension to be lifted so that he can continue representing the people who elected him.

“I am just waiting on a call from the secretariat of the party to let me know that the suspension has been lifted, so this way I can continue to represent the people of the Montego Bay South East Division who I love dearly,” said Lynch.

The St James councillor argued that the allegations, which he said are false, have not only damaged his reputation but have gravely affected his life as he was also suspended from conducting his duties at the Sangster International Airport (SIA).

“The allegations that were made against me were not true. You must also make mention that from December 8 until now, I am adversely affected by the allegations that were made against me,” said Lynch.

“As such, I was temporarily suspended by the Jamaica Labour Party. I lost the instrument of office for the justice of the peace (JP) status and I also lost my airport pass because I do work for a company outside of politics,” the councillor added.

“I am just hoping that I will be reinstated with those as soon as possible,” he continued.

His family has also suffered throughout the ordeal, Lynch told Observer West.

“My family, especially my two daughters and my mother, took it very hard,” the councillor shared.

But, regardless of the bitter situation, the councillor is humbled by the level of support he received from concerned residents of St James.

“I am so thankful for the encouraging words from the citizens within the Montego Bay South East Division and by the wider extent St James, for their continued support, their many prayers, and well wishes to me. I am very grateful,” he said.