Jolly's joy

BAMBOO, Hanover - It was a joyous occasion for 27-year-old Omar Jolly and residents of his Bamboo district in deep-rural Hanover recently, when the physically challenged man was gifted a wheelchair after being without the use of one for almost six months.

“To be truthful, we respect this and we give him a clap for it because wi know seh him ting upgrade, you know. And, thank unuh to fi look out fi him,” expressed Ian Russell, a Bamboo resident, who said he knew Jolly from when he was a child.

“This youth is a hard-working youth. Look at him good. Don't take him as how you see him because he is a man that can work and work just like a man on two feet. His ability is strong and great, he does good things in his community and everybody loves him.”

Jolly, who was born with a defect of the feet called clubfoot, is a certified landscaper having graduated from the Abilities Foundation in Kingston while in State care.

He also received training in wheelchair and bicycle repairs.

The ambitious physically challenged man has captured the hearts of people he comes across daily as a result of his strength of character.

He is often seen planting a wide variety of ornamental plants and pruning trees in and around Hopewell despite his disability.

Joan Watson Peart, who lives in the adjoining community of Success, is also among those who have taken note of Jolly's character.

She noted that from as early as 6:30 am, Jolly can be seen on the road awaiting transportation to take him to work in Hopewell. She was, however, moved one morning when she observed Jolly “traversing a section of the roadway on his hands” in the rain, after losing his wheelchair.

“One morning it was raining when I saw him going through the water to work and it brought me to tears. So, I got in touch with Mrs [Sandra Miller] Hall and asked her to assist me in finding a wheelchair,” Watson Peart told the Jamaica Observer West.

Miller Hall, a social worker, quickly made contract with Hyacinth Lindo of Food For the Poor in Montego Bay. The non-profit organisation then made the necessary arrangements to acquire that wheelchair.

Dr Karen McMillan-Tyme, who told the Observer West that she knew Jolly while he was at the National Children's Home in Kingston when she was the deputy director in charge of child's care at facility many years ago, noted that after hearing Watson Peart talking about the need to assist the young man with a wheelchair, she then realised that it was the same individual she met in 2009.

McMillan-Tyme, who has pleasant memories of Jolly, said “his name speaks [about] who he is”. “He is just Jolly, he is always happy, determined, hard-working, always going for it. Omar operated all the time like he had legs like everybody else. He was always in the goal playing football like everybody else. He dances and carries on just like the other guys. He even climbs trees,” said McMillan-Tyme.

“It is so good for me to see him now maturing into a responsible man taking care of his household and making his way in life.”

Jolly told the Observer West that the wheels of his previous wheelchair were damaged after years of daily use. However, he noted that the loss of the equipment that aids with his mobility did not stop him from moving around.

“It was kind of a little bit rough without the chair in the last six months but I know how to get around and move around and do my little thing because I was not born in a wheelchair, so I have to move to get things done. So, getting this new one, I really appreciate it and give thanks,” expressed a grateful Jolly.

Jolly, who considers himself to be a talented singer, supports himself financially and contributes to the household where his mother, who is unavailable to work, lives.