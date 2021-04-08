Jonhoi Clarke throws personal best at Chanticleer Classic

Jonhoi Clarke throws personal best at Chanticleer ClassicThursday, April 08, 2021
|
BY PAUL A REID
|
Former Cornwall College ISSA Champs finalist Jonhoi Clarke won his first event of the NCAA Division 1 season last weekend when he took the men's discus throw at the Chanticleer Classic at Coastal Carolina University in a new personal best of 49.94m.
The Campbell University senior also took second place in the shot put event, while a number of other former Western Champs winners also had good outings on the long weekend that saw meets being held from last Thursday to Saturday.
Clarke beat his previous personal best 46.62m in the discus throw that was done in February, and inched closer to the Campbell University record of 50.00m, and took second place in the shot put with a season best 15.42m.
Former Montego Bay High and Mt Alvernia High athlete Roschell Clayton was second in the high jump at a Power 5 meet held at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field with 1.75m.
She was tied with the winner Addie Renner of Penn but was placed second on the tie-breaker and snapped a two-meet streak when she placed first.
Morgan State's Kobe Jordan Rhooms, formerly of Cornwall College, was second in the high jump at the Towson Invitational, clearing 1.90m, while his former high school teammate Owayne Owens moved up to fourth place on the University of Virginia outdoors long jump list after placing second with 7.48m at the Virginia Invitational on Saturday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy