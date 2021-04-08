Jonhoi Clarke throws personal best at Chanticleer Classic

Former Cornwall College ISSA Champs finalist Jonhoi Clarke won his first event of the NCAA Division 1 season last weekend when he took the men's discus throw at the Chanticleer Classic at Coastal Carolina University in a new personal best of 49.94m.

The Campbell University senior also took second place in the shot put event, while a number of other former Western Champs winners also had good outings on the long weekend that saw meets being held from last Thursday to Saturday.

Clarke beat his previous personal best 46.62m in the discus throw that was done in February, and inched closer to the Campbell University record of 50.00m, and took second place in the shot put with a season best 15.42m.

Former Montego Bay High and Mt Alvernia High athlete Roschell Clayton was second in the high jump at a Power 5 meet held at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field with 1.75m.

She was tied with the winner Addie Renner of Penn but was placed second on the tie-breaker and snapped a two-meet streak when she placed first.

Morgan State's Kobe Jordan Rhooms, formerly of Cornwall College, was second in the high jump at the Towson Invitational, clearing 1.90m, while his former high school teammate Owayne Owens moved up to fourth place on the University of Virginia outdoors long jump list after placing second with 7.48m at the Virginia Invitational on Saturday.