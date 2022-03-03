Legal fraternity mourns untimely death of attorney

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Members of western Jamaica's legal fraternity have joined hands to show utmost love and respect for the life of Morrel Beckford, a senior criminal defence attorney who passed away recently.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to share Morrel's friendship. He was not only one of the most eloquent advocates to ever practise law, but one of the most practical and well-meaning individuals I have ever met,” attorney-at-law Shelly-Ann Hyman told the Jamaica Observer West last Thursday.

Beckford, who was only 50 years old, died suddenly on February 13 after falling ill during his regular morning run. It is said that he had been training to participate in a South African marathon later this year.

“His sense of humour was second to none and his love for life and living should be emulated. Morrel was a devoted father to his daughter – the apple of his eye – a world-class lawyer, and a loyal friend. I will miss him.”

Prominent western Jamaica attorney Charles Sinclair told the Observer West that the veteran lawyer was a man of class who exuded principle and goodwill.

“I came to know Morrell many years ago when he first came to Montego Bay as the clerk of court. In fact, I boast as being the one who introduced him to some of the sites in Montego Bay, with him not being Montegonian. I took him to some exotic places and got him grounded in the lifestyle of Montego Bay,” Sinclair said.

“Though he was the clerk of court, and I was on the defence bar, I found him to be a very professional advocate and a worthy opponent when we would have matters before the court. I found Morrel, over the years, to be very studious. He was well researched; he would have a whole lot of cases on the various legal principles when he was a clerk and when he also came to the defence bar. He was always prepared with legal authorities beyond what others would have in court to put forward with his points.”

Sinclair, who also has a long-serving and fulfilling career in the legal field, stated that Beckford took pride in sharing his knowledge with other attorneys, regardless of their years of service.

This trait was echoed by member of the junior council, Suwayne Kimberly Phillips.

“My interactions with Morrel were transcendent because he was such an excellent advocate; he really believed in being a champion for justice. He had a good sense of humour and he was such a kind person. Being a junior council, whenever I had issues I could actually speak with him, and he would assist me,” Phillips shared.

“He was always so willing to help any junior council and he was just a great man,” she added.

“The world has lost a true gentleman, immediate past president of the Cornwall Bar Association,” Lambert Johnson told the Observer West.

“On a personal level I find it to be quite shocking and distressing, because someone who I regard as my contemporary has suddenly departed this life,” said Johnson.

“The loss that I have suffered, and the Cornwall Bar and legal profession in general, is tremendous. He was a rising star who had so much more to contribute to the legal profession and society,” the attorney added.

While excelling in his career, Beckford also shared an honest and open love with his daughter, Johnson said.

“All who knew him would know that he had a deep and abiding love for his daughter; she was the centre of his universe. This loss has also affected her tremendously; we are praying for her. And, I must say that I know the Lord will welcome [him] and he will find his permanent peace,” he said.