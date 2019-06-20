Lilliput residents to access Adventist health fair

LILLIPUT, St James — Residents of Lilliput and adjoining communities are to benefit from a free health fair on Sunday, July 7.

The fair is being organised by the Seventh-day Adventist Church through its communication department, as part of its Global Adventist Internet Network (GAiN) Jamaica Conference to be held from July 4-6, 2019 at the all-inclusive Iberostar Rose Hall Beach Hotel in St James.

“We believe in giving back to communities in which we serve,” said Nigel Coke, communication director for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica.

“Apart from its close proximity to where the GAiN conference will be held, the community of Lilliput was selected for the health outreach because it has not benefited over the years from many of the health outreach activities in the parish.”

The GAiN conference is aimed at educating and training communication and technology professionals for community outreach using technology.

The Mandeville-based Three Angels Mobile Clinic, which has given free health service to more than 7,000 individuals in more than 70 communities over the past two years, will be on hand at the Lilliput Resource and Community Centre to render it slew of services.

Among the list of free services to be offered are blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol checks.

“So, as we collaborate with Three Angels Mobile Clinic, Lasco Pharmaceutical, the various medical doctors, volunteers and members the Lilliput Seventh-day Adventist District of Churches, we feel privileged to be a part of this project and look forward to serving this community,” Coke explained.

In addition to its involvement at the health fair through its Mobile Clinic, The Three Angels Pharmacy is also a sponsor of the GAiN conference.

“It's always a pleasure to participate in these types of ventures where we help people to grow by educating and empowering them and also striving to make the people of Jamaica healthier, one community at a time,” explained Rohan McNellie, owner of Three Angels Pharmacy.