LMAJ St James chapter feeds scores of homeless people

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Some 110 homeless people in the resort city of Montego Bay recently benefited from a feeding programme hosted by the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica, St James chapter.

In continuing the April celebration of Lay Magistrates' Month, the St James chapter said it decided to undertake the initiative, in a bid to give back to the community.

The meals for the less fortunate were delivered from the Open Heart Charitable Mission, in the heart of downtown Montego Bay.

President of the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica, St James chapter, Egerton Forrester, noted that in keeping with the Government's COVID-19 protocols, the national organisation hosted virtual celebrations in the month of April.

He said since his chapter was not able to host the feeding programme in April, it decided to do so in the month of May, citing the need for such an initiative.

“Usually, we celebrate Lay Magistrates' Month in April and we, the national body, had a number of events across the island, including a think tank in association with JIS [Jamaica Information Service], a virtual concert and a church service, so we decided to have something in our parish, but we could not get a date in April for this feeding programme,” Forrester explained.

“The feeding programme is concerned with providing a meal for persons who are less fortunate and [are in] need of this kind of service.”

He further noted that implementing an outreach programme was a top priority for his chapter, as he expressed hope that it will become a yearly activity during their month of celebrations.

“We feel very strongly that in addition to the numerous services which we provide our countrymen, it is very important as well that we try to do sort of an outreach programme, and in this case, this project [feeding programme] is what we identified as worthy and worth the effort, so we are very happy to be here and hopefully next year we will be back to do the same again,” Forrester told the Observer West.

And although he cannot commit to the continuation of the initiative due to future changes in administration, Forrester pointed out that he believes it is the perfect opportunity to give back and serve the less fortunate people in St James.

“We are anticipating that we might continue. We are not making a commitment because we might have a new administration and they will make that decision, but I am of the opinion that it is a perfect [programme] that we will want to continue,” he added.

Forrester lauded the efforts and support of all stakeholders and justices of the peace who came together to ensure the success of the initiative.

“I would like to send my very special thank you to Phillips Farm Store in Anchovy, Victoria Mutual Building Society, HB Accounting, Vis Car Rental and all the justices of the peace who came out today (Saturday) to give freely of their service. I wish them blessings for their efforts today,” he remarked.