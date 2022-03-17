Looking to Rebound

MONTEGO BAY, St James - St James High will seek to rebound from their first loss of the season when they take on York Castle High at Cornwall College today, starting at 2:00 pm, as the first round of the ISSA/Western Conference boys' Under-19 basketball competition comes to a close.

St James High had won their first two games but went down by 20 points (86-66) to defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical at Cornwall College on Tuesday.

Also today, Holland High School and Cornwall College will be seeking their first win of the season when they meet at Holland High in Trelawny, set to start at 2:00 pm.

Herbert Morrison Technical lead with maximum eight points from four wins after Tuesday's game, followed by St James High on five points from three games.

York Castle and Cornwall College are tied on three points followed by Holland High on two points.

Today, St James High will face a York Castle team coming off their first win of the season, beating Cornwall College 63-30, but the Montego Bay-based team could prove too strong for them.

On Tuesday, Darren McFarlene and Romario Senior combined for 62 points for Herbert Morrison in their win over St James High, physically wearing down St James High as the game progressed.

Herbert Morrison led by four after the first quarter (16-12), and were up by three (32-29) at half-time and led by 18 points, (60-42) after a big third quarter, outscoring them 28-13.

McFarlene had a double-double 32 points and 28 rebounds, while Senior scored 30 points and had eight rebounds and six steals.

T'Sean Crossman and Kemauny Welch both had double-doubles for St James High; Crossman scored 22 points and had 16 rebounds, while Welch had 16 points and 24 rebounds.

Lennon Richards scored a season-high 28 points to lead York Castle to the 33 points win as Keion Brown also scored seven points.

Shemar Martin scored 10 points to lead Cornwall College, while Tajade Stewart scored seven points.