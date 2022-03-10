Lynch confident of representing JLP in next local gov't elections

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Councillor for the Montego Bay South East Division Arthur Lynch says he expects that, come the next local government elections, he will be the candidate representing the division on the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) ticket.

In December, the first-time councillor was suspended by the party after he was charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law stemming from an alleged dispute with his wife.

However, last month, he was acquitted of the charges as the court found that there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case against the former firefighter.

''Yes, I am expecting to be the next Jamaica Labour Party representative to continue to serve the people of the Montego Bay South East division in the next local government elections,” he told the Jamaica Observer West when quizzed about his intentions.

“Based on the fact that I was acquitted of the charges I will continue to carry out the work that I have been doing with the mandate to transform the Montego Bay South East division into one of the first-class divisions in the entire western region,” he further remarked.

He noted, however, that he understood there had been public embarrassment following the accusations, but with the acquittal, he was now fully focused on the task at hand.

“It would have brought a cloud over my name because I would have been faced with public embarrassment, but based on the work that was done and the commitment from members of the community and the support from the praying warriors of the community, they would have realised that I am fully focused and still maintain my presence although I was going through this phase of my life facing public embarrassment and scrutiny,” he argued.

An image rebranding may now be on the cards for the councillor as he seeks to move on from that period in his life.

“I have already decided to rebrand my image to making the stamp in the division that I, Arthur Lynch, have been tried, tested and proven as a political representative that is true to the people of the Montego Bay South East division, and also a man that is open for suggestions, recommendations and to ensure that service delivery to every member of the community which I represent as long as they are within the confines of the law and the mandate of the Government of Jamaica,” he remarked.

He believes that the work he has done in the division since elected will secure victory for him at the polls.

“Now approaching the sixth year as the elected representative for the division, I believe I have done a vast amount of work within the community that would have uplifted the community so that the members of the community would have seen a true worker and a true representative in that division,” he reasoned.

But despite his confidence, he noted that he is yet to receive any communication with regard to his return to the JLP fold. After news broke of the charges laid against him, the party was swift to distance itself from the councillor.

“I am still awaiting a call from the secretariat to tell me that they have met and the decision is that the suspension order would have been lifted,” he related when quizzed on his status in the party.

Efforts to reach JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang for a comment on the matter were unsuccessful.

The local government polls, which have been due since November 2020, were recently postponed for a futher 12 months, to be held no later than February 28, 2023.