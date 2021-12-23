Maintain the COVID protocols, WRHA officials urge

MONTEGO BAY, St James - In a bid to minimise the impact of the expected fourth COVID-19 wave, senior members of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) are imploring the public not to let their guard down in regards to the maintenance of protocols over the holidays.

Speaking to members of the western media fraternity during a Scotiabank luncheon for 1,600 employees at the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Dr Delroy Fray, clinical coordinator at the facility, underscored the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Everybody should go and get vaccinated, most importantly, we have enough vaccines. Look here, we are not saying when you are vaccinated you are not going to get COVID. We are not saying that! We are saying if you are vaccinated and you contract the disease you (likely) won't end up in hospitals, simply that,” Dr Fray argued.

“Look here, we cannot get complacent. We have to keep our guards up just as aggressively. And this is the way we are going to prevent a surge in cases in January. We must minimise overcrowding, we must wear our masks, we must sanitise.”

St Andrade Sinclair, regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), also stressed the importance of achieving herd immunity.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

“Go get vaccinated, it's very important. That is our only way out to reach herd immunity and we have to do it fast,” Sinclair implored.

In reference to the Omicron variant of COVID, Dr Fray is hopeful that it will not result in mass hospitalisation, which, he said, would put a strain on the medical facilities in the western region. He noted that the number of COVID patients now in “all our hospitals in the region are down to single digits”.

“If you study the new strain it is highly infectious. So a lot of people will contract it. But the beautiful thing about the new strain, based on what we are looking at, in terms of epidemiology diseases that...you know, it does not cause severe illness. So I'm hoping, if nothing changes, even if we get a surge of the new strain, Omicron, these people will not require hospitalisation based on what I am seeing,” Dr Fray argued.

Meanwhile, during the treat on Tuesday, Andrea Rhule Hudson, branch manager of Scotiabank Fairview, recounted that the idea of the event was hatched during a conversation with Dr Fray while he was on a recent visit to the bank to conduct business.

The senior banker told the Jamaica Observer West that Dr Fray suggested the luncheon when she asked him what the bank could do for the workers, who she lauded for doing an outstanding job.

She shared the vision with her superiors and they warmed to the idea.

“So we are very happy today [Tuesday] to treat this wonderful set of people. We are very, very happy about this. Scotiabank is here to stay; Montego Bay is important to us and so Cornwall Regional is as well,” Rhule Hudson said.