Malike Kellier's passion for a life of service

MONTEGO BAY, St James - As a young boy growing up in Montego Bay, Malike Kellier had a passion for leadership. Now 29 years old, Kellier's passion has made him the 2021 recipient of the Prime Minister's National Youth Award for Excellence in the category of National Leadership.

“I was just so overjoyed when I heard that I had won. For me, it was just a good validation that I have done excellent work and as it is called The PM's Youth Award for Excellence, it is the highest youth award any young Jamaican can get in our country,” Kellier told the Jamaica Observer West in a recent interview.

The Cornwall College old boy added, “To be honoured by the prime minister and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for the work that I do was most gratifying, and I am appreciative of the award. I won't tell you any lies, I was over the moon.”

Kellier, an attorney-at-law, shared that his introduction to leadership came at an early age. After just that first bite, the young man knew that he wanted to dedicate years to giving back and holding a platform where he could help to guide his peers.

“My journey has been a very long but fulfilling road. I have always been a student leader. I was head boy of Cornwall College in 2010, so that opened an opportunity for me to appreciate what leadership is all about,” he said.

Additionally, he told the Observer West, his love for service pushed him into leadership positions as he always sought a way “to make a difference”.

“I knew that I wanted to be involved in activities that allow me to make a difference. That was very important to me in being in youth leadership, the type of impact that I could have made because I consider myself to be a servant leader. Leadership for me is not just being at the top or having a title,” Kellier said.

The attorney-at-law continued, “That skill set went with me through university. I was the second-year law representative for the Faculty of Law. When I came back to the Norman Manley Law School, I was first-year representative of my class and in second year, I was the president of the Norman Manley Law School Student Association.”

No task was ever too big or small for the young man whose interpretation of service meant “to lead by example”.

“They used to laugh at me in law school because you know the ideal image of a lawyer, so you aren't supposed to do certain things. As president of the law association, if mi see the garbage a topple over inna the student lounge, mi a go push it down inna the bin,” Kellier shared.

After completing law school, Kellier moved on to become a youth parliamentarian in 2018 where he served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and general secretary for the county of Cornwall. He has also served on the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica for the years 2019 through 2021.

Although indecisive of where his leadership skills will take him next, Kellier told the Observer West that he is nowhere ready to turn his back on his life of service.

“I know that I will be expanding my service, but I am still indecisive about what I am going to do. I am from a family with a political background, my uncle Derrick Kellier was a former minister of labour and social security. My father, Martin Kellier, was also a local government councillor,” the young Kellier shared.

“It is in my blood,” he added.

The young attorney shared that being awarded by Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been a fulfilling experience. But the support he has received from the people he has met throughout his years of service is “the icing on the cake”.

“It was good that I won but the icing on the cake is that the benefactors were able to celebrate with me and say, 'you are most deserving because you have truly demonstrated excellence in how you shared your heart and your spirit with us'. That was priceless,” he told the Observer West.