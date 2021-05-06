Many Thanks

Custos of Trelawny Hugh Gentles (right) delivers a care package to visually impaired Marcia Smith (second left) during a handing-over ceremony, held at the Clark's Town St Michael's Anglican Church hall, by the Clark's Town zone of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association last week.

Smith was the recipient of one of the 218 packages delivered to residents in the Clark's Town area of the parish. Justice of the peace Laura Linton shares in the moment.