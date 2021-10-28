MBCCI renews call for PM to declare Cornwall Regional Hospital improvement project a national emergency

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has renewed its call for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to declare the rehabilitation project, now underway at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), a national emergency project.

“The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is once again calling for the intervention of the prime minister for the CRH reconstruction project to be declared a national emergency project with all the implications, speeding up of procurement of services and materials that accompany that declaration,” Janet Silvera, president of the MBCCI charged.

“The urgency of this matter demands a timely response and we therefore anticipate this committee being placed in a position to discuss same with the executive committee of the chamber at its scheduled meeting in December.”

Speaking during a press conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall earlier this week, the MBCCI president also announced the setting up of an advisory committee to act as a watchdog group for the improvement works at the Type A facility.

The individuals appointed to the advisory committee include Godfrey Dyer, chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund; structural engineer, Desmond Flowers of Westech Limited, and his partner Don Daley, who is a mechanical engineer; Jeanne Robinson Foster, attorney-at-law; real estate mogul Mark Kerr Jarrett; former chief of surgery at Cornwall Regional Hospital, Dr Jeffrey East; Jeremy Jones, a representative of Sandals Resorts International; Karron Benjamin, general manager at Montego Bay Convention Centre; and Silvera.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health named a multi-skilled, independent oversight committee for the rehabilitation project at CRH, in a bid to ensure accountability and provide transparency to the Jamaican people. Silvera is recommending that three of the newly appointed MBCCI advisory committee members sit on that body.

“We are calling for the appointment of three members of this group who are from the west (western Jamaica) to form the core of that oversight committee, and to have that oversight committee revised with immediate effect,” Silvera stated.

“We are willing to work with the prime minister, the minister of health and wellness and all the relevant authorities to rectify this atrocity.”

Silvera argued that “an absentee oversight committee cannot truly understand”, and “therefore will not dedicate enough to put in the urgent work needed to accelerate work to complete the project”.

“Our people are being directly affected by this crisis but we also know that there are qualified people here in Montego Bay. So the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry has put together a team that can truly represent us,” she said.

A number of services have been relocated from the main building at the CRH which was closed in the wake of the facility developing air pollution issues in 2016.

Already over $4 billion has been spent on rehabilitating the facility, which is now scheduled for completion next year, after missing previous completion deadlines in 2020.

“Reconstruction began in January 2019 and was projected to be completed by December 2020, according to the chairman of the oversight committee [Professor Archibald McDonald.] We understand that the process would have been interrupted to some degree by the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, but the apparent lack of progress, given the amount of money already spent, the current standstill is extremely distressing and concerning for not only the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, but the parish of the St James,” said Silvera.