MBJ provides support to Flanker Primary and Junior High

MONTEGO BAY, St James - MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of the Sangster International Airport (SIA), is providing financial support to the Flanker Primary and Junior High School.

The company's donation to the school was made by CEO of MBJ Shane Munroe on Monday last on the school grounds.

During the presentation ceremony the school was commended for taking the initiative to facilitate 10-week Saturday classes, from January through to March 2022 for their grade six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students.

“There is an even greater need for investment in our children with the heightened challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Munroe said.

“The funds donated will assist students with the extra classes needed not only to perform well in the classroom but also on their upcoming PEP exams. While we still have to comply with safety protocols, it is reassuring that students can be back in the classroom and we can resume some of our efforts geared towards their development which were halted last year. We are delighted at the opportunity to contribute to the welfare of our youths, as, it is our mission to promote the social well-being of our community,” the MBJ CEO said.

Principal of Flanker Primary and Junior High Collette Barnes expressed her appreciation.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation in getting the students additional class time in preparation for their PEP exams. We are appreciative of MBJ's continued support to our school, students, and the wider community. We welcome the support from MBJ as we continue to transform lives through education,” Barnes said.