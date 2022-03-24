MBU look to struggling

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Montego Bay United will be hoping to build on last weekend's draw against Harbour View when they take on Vere United in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in the second game on Saturday.

On Sunday, Montego Bay United ended a four-game losing skid by holding Harbour View 0-0 in their 10th-round game played at Sabina Park, but the St James-based team are still at the foot of the points table on five points.

Vere United are also struggling to find form and are in 10th place on seven points, just two more than Montego Bay United.

Both teams have struggled to score goals this season — Montego Bay United have managed just seven but that is two more than Vere United's total of five, the lowest in the competition.

Montego Bay United have not scored a goal in four games — since mid- February — when they lost 3-1 to Arnett Gardens, and new Coach Leacroft Lettman has his work cut out for him if he is to turn the fortunes of the two-time champions around.

Lettman was on the sidelines on Sunday for only his second game after he took over the reins from Englishman Ricky Hill who walked away from the club after seven games.

On the day that he was named MBU's head coach, Lettmen told the Jamaica Observer West that he would be taking things in stride.

“Given that I was part of the system for a while, I can't say it's a big job, you just come in and you take the necessary steps that are required to get the club back to where it belongs,” he argued.

With his experience coaching youth football for years and the club's emphasis on the development of young players, Lettman, who has never been on the coaching staff of a Premier League club, said, “after completing my B licence and with growth I think it's time to take the big step to take over this job.”

Orville Powell, president of Montego Bay United, told the Observer West that he was surprised by the resignation of Hill after their loss to Cavalier FC at Drax Hall in late February.