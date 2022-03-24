McGann calls for safe school zones across St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James - With several schools in St James not only bordering major thoroughfares, but also making unhealthy lifestyle choices, Councillor Mark McGann (Jamaica Labour Party, Somerton Division) is calling for the establishment of safe school zones across the parish.

“About 80 per cent of the schools in the parish are along major roadways, so I believe there should be some form of prevention measures whether it be signs, lumber strips, or speed limits during school hours,” McGann told the Jamaica Observer West in a recent interview.

He pointed out that primary school students are more susceptible to becoming victims of traffic incidents while attempting to safely cross these roadways to and from school.

“We have had accidents with these older kids also being hurt mortally and otherwise,” the councillor stressed.

Additionally, McGann stated that the regulation of school vending zones should be at the top of the list for the interest of all stakeholders.

“Not only in terms of the traffic situation, but even when it comes to vending because we have had incidents of the vendors storing weapons for students and all sorts of things like change of clothes. So, I want to make schools and the vicinity of schools a sort of sterile zone,” he argued.

“The police have done raids where they found weapons, uniforms and change of clothes that some kids were asking vendors on the outside of their school to hold onto.”

An incident of similar nature took place at the parish's Maldon High School in 2015 where then 15-year-old student Romario Salmon was stabbed to death by a group of knife-wielding boys.

It was reported that a vendor had kept the weapon that was used to kill the young boy.

The councillor stressed that he is not against school vending but is instead pushing for a more controlled environment.

“I am not here to stop vendors from plying their wares, I just want the vendors that are there to either be licensed or vetted in some form of way so that our more vulnerable students aren't susceptible to being pushed into the culture of contraband,” said McGann.

Additionally, he said, the establishment of the school safety zones would also take into consideration the items being sold by these vendors.

Once up and running, McGann told the Observer West, vendors would simply not be allowed to sell imitation firearms with candy inside or any other toys that promote violence.

“These are very attractive things to some of our younger kids. It may not be the things that their homes are opening them up to, but they may see it on the roads, and it draws them to it,” the councillor maintained.

He said the strategy could come to fruition through the partnership of the different stakeholders across St James.

“This would require partnerships from the Ministry of Education and Youth, National Works Agency (NWA), and it would also have a component for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in terms of sensitising citizens,” said the councillor.

“The vendors who are allowed in the vicinity of schools should be vetted, not necessarily through a stringent method like a police record, but you know who they are, they are registered, and you know how many are out there. You can even add a little code of conduct or a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the acceptable items to sell to the students.”

He added: “The Ministry of Health (MOH) could also come on board because there is now a push to remove sugary drinks from the diets of our younger kids. MOH could get involved by looking at the alternatives that the vendors could have instead.”

And sharing that he has experienced major anxiety while witnessing high school students in his division attempt to get across the roads onto their school compound, Councillor Dwight Crawford (Jamaica Labour Party Spring Garden Division) is in “full support” of the establishment of safe school zones in the parish.

“I personally have an issue with the areas that the children have to cross. I know that there are some areas that have wardens, but I have observed in my division where we have schools such as Herbert Morrison Technical High School…,” the councillor said.

“I was invited by the principal, Paul Adams, to have a look at the stoplight across from the school. I almost felt like I was watching a video game just watching the children try to cross the roadway.

“The crossing signals are out of use, so they are relying on judgement and assumption for when it is a good time to run across the roads,” Crawford told the Observer West, as he made an impassioned plea to the NWA for assistance.

“I am calling on NWA to come and do something about the stoplights that are not working at this intersection and pedestrian crossing,” Crawford appealed.