McKenzie impressed with Lucea market, infirmary

LUCEA, Hanover - Noting that the Lucea Infirmary and the Cleveland Stanhope Market here are two of the better-kept and operated State-run facilities across the island, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has commended the Hanover Municipal Corporation for its stewardship of the facilities.

In regards to the market, McKenzie, who was on a three-day tour of three parishes in western Jamaica last week, stated that of all the markets he has visited islandwide, the Cleveland Stanhope Market is the cleanest he has seen, stressing that the vendors who ply their wares at the facility must also be commended.

“I am 90 per cent happy with what I have seen. I have visited the market and I must say publicly that I have been visiting markets long before I became minister of local government and as a matter of fact, of the 13 markets in the Corporate Area, nine are in my constituency [West Kingston]. So, I have experience when it comes to markets and I must commend not just the municipality, but the vendors. The Lucea market is one of the best run and cleanest markets that I have visited across the country,” stated the minister.

“I want to commend the vendors because the vendors have a role to play. The market is orderly, it is clean and it is conducive for business. The only complaint that I got in the over 45 minutes that I stayed in the market was the cry of the fish vendors about a proper location and one incident of dumping in front of the market.”

For his part, Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels commended the corporation's team working at the facility, arguing that he was equally happy with what he saw.

“I am really happy, even for once. We have received praises from the ministry and you have seen that the market is at a stage that is acceptable. I was even surprised this morning when I went inside there and looked in detail at the condition of it to see how it was kept and I want to praise the administrative arm, the CEO and the supportive staff — the clerk and the cleaners inside there for doing a wonderful job,” expressed Mayor Samuels.

The mayor noted that the corporation is aware of the concerns of the fish vendors, pointing to issues such as “poor ventilation, flooring and sink.” He stressed, however, that efforts will be made by the councillor for the Lucea Division [Easton Edwards] and himself to see how best to have the situation addressed.”

In relation to the Lucea Infirmary, where work is ongoing to construct a new kitchen at the facility at a cost of $12 million, McKenzie noted that the infirmary is operating at a very high standard, stressing that it is one of the better-operated facilities on the island.

“The infirmary continues to maintain a very high standard and it is one of those infirmaries in the country that I am really pleased with because the maintenance that has been provided by the staff, the matron and the Poor Relief Department and their workers is very commendable and despite the early challenges of COVID, they have maintained a very, very high standard and I am really pleased with what I am seeing so far,” he argued.

He stated that he is looking forward to the completion of the kitchen which is expected to bring added relief to the facility.

Mayor Samuels said he, too, is happy to know that the infirmary is operating in accordance with the protocols.