Merrick Griffiths serves up sip and juices in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James —For Montego Bay small businessman Merrick Griffiths promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle is the major driving force behind his all-natural sip and juice venture.

“It is all about contributing towards the healing of the people and the planet. This is just my way of contributing towards it, by providing natural and healthy juices,” Griffiths told the Jamaica Observer West.

Griffiths, popularly known as “Men Tor”, is a member of the local Rastafarian community and strongly believes that consuming healthier meals and juices, made with fresh fruits and vegetables, is greatly beneficial to his consumers.

“It is healthier, and it boosts your immune system. It keeps you strong overall. You know, naturally, we were [born] with defence mechanisms to ward off diseases, but by eating and drinking certain foods... so drinking and eating healthy contributes towards a healthy lifestyle so that would be a good reason to want to drink something healthy. Just to stay healthy, you know,” he argued.

Griffiths, who has been operating his business from a cart on Market Street in downtown Montego Bay for over two years, revealed that he provides a wide variety of shakes, smoothies, sip and green juices to customers who travel from near and far to support him daily.

“I do a variety of fruit smoothies, I do a tropical fruit smoothie and like how we have mango in season, I have different types of mango smoothies. I also do vegetable smoothies as well, smoothies that contribute towards lowering blood pressure, or at least leveraging the blood pressure. I also do detox juices, green juices, and meal replacement shakes,” he noted, adding that “I do not use sugar, I use honey and cane sweetener,” depending on what customers want as their sweetener.

He noted that while his business took a major hit at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has changed as more people have since started a healthier lifestyle because of the pandemic and are stopping to purchase their daily juices.

“Financially, I would say that sales were low at the start of the pandemic. But now, even though we are still in a pandemic, people are coming to purchase their juices daily. What I have [realised] is that more people are now into healthy living and the holistic lifestyle. So, at the beginning of the pandemic, things were slow but after people started to get used to following the protocols and the [new normal], it started to pick up and more people came on board to [pursue] a healthier lifestyle,” explained Griffiths.

Oshane Saunderson, a regular customer for the businessman, said he stops by twice per week to purchase his sip and juices. He noted that he is encouraged to do so because he knows Griffiths' products are healthy and provides great benefits to his body.