Missing man's family feels burden of guilt

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Family members of 78-year-old Harris Armstrong, missing since Friday, December 10, 2021, has been left with a burden of guilt, according to his niece Tasha Allen.

“We are having sleepless nights; the whole family is affected,” she said.

According to Allen, her uncle left his Retirement, St James home to visit family members in the neighbouring community of Granville. But he never made it to see his family and they have not seen or heard from the elderly man since.

Armstrong is said to suffer from Alzheimer's, the Jamaica Observer West was told by his niece.

“It's not like he is someone who was being neglected. His family did not have him out on the streets or didn't care about him. He just got one opportunity to take a walk to Granville to visit the family and he wandered off,” she explained.

Allen continued, “He would normally walk down past the training centre on Retirement Road, come up to Granville square, and then take a left. But that day everybody said that they did not see him take the turn, he just went straight into Montego Bay.”

Recounting the events that led to the elderly man's disappearance, Allen told the Observer West that it was not abnormal for her uncle to take daily strolls alone.

“He is senile, so he was on medication. Most times he is okay but sometimes he is not. He was locked up in the house [for a while], so they said that his son should give him a walk or let him walk out,” Allen said.

“He would normally walk by himself because once he is on his medication, he will go on walks and find himself back home,” she added.

Allen noted that the family realised something was wrong when Armstrong did not show up as expected. After receiving messages that the senior citizen was spotted in Montego Bay, they began searching for their loved one.

“A lot of people said that they saw him going into the town of Montego Bay. One gentleman said that they were going to pick him up, but it was around a corner so he couldn't stop,” the worried niece told the Observer West.

“Other people have said that they saw him in Barnett Oval, but when we started searching for him around 4:00 pm on the day he went missing, we couldn't find him. Nobody has heard or seen anything from that day either,” Allen further explained.

Desperate to find their loved one, Armstrong's family reported him missing 24 hours later.

“He was reported missing on December 11. We went to the Granville Police Station, which is now in the Meadows of Irwin, and we made a report there. We have also searched around, put up flyers all over [Montego Bay], nobody has called to say they have seen him since that day,” a dejected Allen said.

“It would mean everything to find him. His children love him, the whole family loves him, so it would mean the world right now if we could even get an idea of where he is,” she told the Observer West.

Describing her elderly uncle as a “jovial man”, Allen stated that she is worried someone may have hurt him due to his playfulness.

“He is a quiet person, but he loves to portray an image that he is very strong so if he sees you, he will hold his hands up to show you that he is strong. He would also hold his fists up to say that he is a boxer,” she said.

“So I don't know if anybody saw him, and he tried to play around with them, and they harmed him. We just don't know what to think,” added Allen.

According to the Granville police, Armstrong was last seen wearing an Adidas hat, a brown pair of Clarks brand shoes, jeans pants, and a multi-coloured shirt. He is medium built, 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, and has grey hair.