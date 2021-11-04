Mixed views among western Ja pastors to calls for regulation of ministers, churches by Gov't

MONTEGO BAY, St James - “The Romans did that at one point and I don't think we want to go back to that,” declared Pastor Peter Burnett, the chairman of the St James Ministers' Fraternal, in response to suggestions in some quarters that the Church and its ministers should be regulated by the Government.

The suggestion recently came to the fore after Jason Rose, a 39-year-old St James pastor, was arrested and charged for allegedly raping a teenager and an incident almost two weeks ago in which three people were killed during a bizarre ritual exercise at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries facility in Albion, St James.

“The church has a constitutional right to exist and in either of these cases, there is no reason to think that any such regulations would have had any kind of impact on those situations,” stated Pastor Burnett.

He emphasised that Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries is a cult and not a church, pointing out that regulations would not have stopped, what he described as the “immoral behaviour” that took place there.

“It is a cult in Albion that did what they did and there is no logical reason why any regulation would stop that minister from involving in immorality,” argued Pastor Burnett who made it clear that he was giving his personal views, and not of the organisation he heads.

The self-styled prophet crown bishop of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, His Excellency Dr Kevin Smith, was killed in a motor vehicle crash while being transported by the police from St James to Kingston to be charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

He was subsequently charged.

Reverend Hartley Perrin, custos of Westmoreland, believes that ministers should be regulated.

In fact, Custos Perrin, who leads the flock at the St Peter's Anglican Church in Petersfield, Westmoreland, told the Observer West earlier this week that the same regulating principles should hold for churches.

Rev Revern Grant, pastor of the Calvary Gospel Assembly in Pell River, Hanover, cautiously agrees with such a call.

He suggested that the Government should have dialogue with the various church umbrella groups such as the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC), if they desire to regulate churches.

He argued that while the New Testament Church of God has its accredited Bethel Bible College that also trains other denomination ministers, the United Church has their college and Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) having their Northern Caribbean University, among others, those institutions can attest to their graduates being ordained as a minister, so they would be no need for regulation.

He argued, however, that there is a need for the Government to conduct background checks on people and organisations coming from overseas to establish a church in Jamaica.

“I know that sometimes it is going to be a tough one and some people are going to say that they are getting fight against…but you have to call a spade a spade,” stated Rev Grant.

Pastor Burnett argued that there is a need for a full understanding of the Bible as the holy book sets the standard for pastors and churches.

It is reported that Smith had run-ins with the law in Canada where he was convicted in 2007 for sexual assault of a 21-year-old man before coming to Jamaica in 2011 and later established a youth mentorship programme.

Last week, the St James Ministers' Fraternal stated in a press release that governance for churches is determined by the word of God and therefore, God's people are properly guided by his (God's) holy word.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, in her address at the Annual Assize Church Service to mark the start of the Michaelmas term for St James on Sunday, argued that the incident at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries facility has brought the justice system and the church into sharp focus.

“When I penned my greetings for today's ceremony, I noted aloud the recent news stories from this parish of St James alleged sacrificial killings and other misdeeds in the context of a church bringing the entire justice system, not just the courts, but the investigation and community of faith, churches, preachers, [and] congregants into sharp focus,” stated Malahoo Forte, adding that “if there is ever a time when we need wisdom from above, from the true and living God, now is that time.”