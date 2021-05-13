MoBay's Tahjna Myers gets into Howard University, parents seek help

MONTEGO BAY, St James -Nineteen-year-old Tahjna Myers, a former student of Montego Bay High School for girls, has been accepted at the illustrious Howard University in the United States in the clinical laboratory science programme for the fall 2021 semester.

Tahjna is currently enrolled at the Montego Bay Community College pursuing further studies in Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) courses. The Montego Bay native has blazed a trail of excellence since her early childhood education days.

Last year, she attained an impressive 11 passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations — 10 grade ones and one grade two. She has also attained four CAPE subjects with three at the grade one level and the other at grade two level.

Tahjna credits her football coach, Hanif Comrie, and her parents Tamia Clark and Trescott Myers for providing strong, positive influences and a solid foundation.

Myers stated he has always been proud of her and knows that with the “right assistance” she will excel even more, as he made a plea for help with her tuition fees.

“I'm extremely proud of her, she has always excelled and I want to provide as much for her as I know with the right resources, she'll be a force to reckon with. The fees are US$50,000 per year and on our own we will not be able to do that much, so if we can get help with a scholarship or help from corporate entities, we would be grateful,” Myers stated.

Clark added that she had no doubts that her daughter would attain success in her studies as she is a very humble young lady, respectful and mannerly in every form.

“I'm very much elated, ecstatic and proud at the news of hearing about her acceptance to such a reputable university. However, I was almost certain she would reach this milestone based on her dedication and work ethics and being such a humble child. I realised she was gifted from an early age. She knew ABCs and could count at one-year-old. She would always excel in every capacity she was placed in and would continuously be placed in the top five for each class, sometimes topping the class throughout her school years. She joined the football team which she also exceeded in as she was called by the national team for a tryout. However, she had to choose between football and more classes and she chose the latter. The football training would interrupt certain classes,” explained Clark.

Tahjna explains her learning curve is greatly enhanced by experiencing concepts first-hand or through video, adding that she doesn't have a strict study pattern.

“I am a visual learner. I like seeing concepts or processes first-hand or through a video because that way it will stick with me even if I had not gotten the chance to review certain formal notes. I don't really have a study pattern, but I like to start from the beginning and come around to the complex parts, if I have the time. If I am short on time, most of my attention is focused on the topics or subjects that give me the most challenge and everything else comes after and falls into place,” said Tahjna.

The once ardent football player says she has always enjoyed her time in school and plans to study in order to attain a research-based profession in the medical field.

“School life for me overall had me feeling like I was always in my own world. I really enjoyed it, honestly. High school days provided me with much more of a growth phase. I played football for the first three years and it gave a lot to me physically and mentally. College days now really pulled me into the real world and outside of that bubble. I am being exposed to different people with varying backgrounds, experiences and different behaviours,” Tahjna explained.

“During my research for the top universities in the United States, Howard was classed as one of the best of the best there, so I tried my luck, as it would be an honour to further my education at this prestigious institution. This university also presents an atmosphere where I would be able to feel as comfortable as I can, while pursuing my studies there, which would make it optimal. I want to study to attain a research-based profession, specifically where I develop and study pharmaceutical drugs. Firstly, I had planned to gain a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and take it from there.”