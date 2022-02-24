MoBay to Falmouth transport operators complain about bus park

Bus operators who ply the Montego Bay to Falmouth route are complaining that the conditions in the space where they operate from in Montego Bay is less than adequate not only for themselves, but also for passengers who seek to utilise their services.

Recently several drivers highlighted what they say are challenges that they have been encountering since they have been using the centre located just along North Gully that sits close to the Howard Cooke Boulevard and Harbour Street. They had been relocated to that area about two years ago after being removed from the land where the new Barnett Street fire station has since been constructed.

The drivers say that, despite paying a fee to access the facility on a daily basis, they have no access to running water, there is no shade from the elements, there is no restroom, and there is a dust nuisance, among other issues that they have to contend with.

“It needs some facilities; the road need paving. When it rains its mud and when it dry, it is dusty,” Edwin Cameron remarked.

Cameron added that drivers need to be treated better because they are doing a well-needed service.

“We need to be treated better; we are not recognised as bus men giving a service in this area. We carry everybody; we carry the schoolchildren, the doctors, the nurses, we carry the policemen, and the way we have been treated, it is not good,” he shared.

Fellow bus operator O'Brian Shaw shared that the space has been without water for a while.

“A four time we put on pipe cock and them bung it, and because of that wi nuh have no water, not even to wash wi hands and look on the time wi in that they say wi need to be washing wi hands,” the disgruntled driver remarked.

He continued to say that those other areas that have been earmarked for such a purpose have better amenities for their work.

“If you drive round in MoBay and look on where them put the taxi man fi park, a we a the worse because everywhere else you go bus shed is there and them have running water and facility. Wi nuh have none, the man dem nuh waan gi wi. At least if rain a fall over deh so the man dem can shelter over deh so,” he remarked as he pointed to the conditions at a nearby taxi stand located along Embassy Place.

The bus operators shared that because of the various bad conditions that they encounter, passengers are reluctant to come to that area, especially when it rains, because they have no shelter from the downpour. This they note forces them to go on the road to meet the passengers, a risky move as they are sometimes met with heavy fines. “If rain even fall and wi try go round deh so, they want to give us a big fine of $20,000,” another driver stated.

The drivers, however, note that enough is enough and they need something to be done because they cannot continue in this manner.

Councillor for the Montego Bay South Division and Deputy mayor for Montego Bay Richard Vernon said that they will be seeking to address the issue.

“We are aware of the concerns, but they are misunderstanding the intent regarding the use of the space. However, the St James Municipal Corporation will be meeting with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Transport Authority to address plans for the space with a view to resolving the issues,” the deputy mayor remarked.